New NHS survey data ranks Leeds GP surgeries by patient satisfaction with reception teams. Drighlington Medical Centre leads with 78% positive ratings. Analysis of response rates and regional performance included.

Patient satisfaction data released this month reveals how residents in Leeds rate the administrative and reception staff at their local General Practitioner practices. The findings are part of a large-scale national assessment conducted by NHS England to gauge the quality of care experiences across the country.

Leeds GP surgeries were ranked based on the proportion of respondents who described their practice team as 'very helpful'. This metric is critical because reception and administrative staff serve as the first point of contact for individuals seeking medical advice, diagnosis, and referrals to specialists.

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National Survey Methodology And Scope

The data was produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England and compiled between January and April this year. The survey reached more than 650,000 patients across England, providing a robust sample size to evaluate public sentiment regarding primary care services.

Nationally, 44% of respondents stated that their GP reception team was 'very helpful'. An additional 41% of patients considered the team to be 'fairly helpful'. These baseline figures provide context for understanding how individual practices in Leeds compare to the wider national average.

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Top Performing Leeds Medical Centers

Drighlington Medical Centre achieved the highest level of positive feedback among the surveyed locations. Out of 318 survey forms sent out to patients at this facility, the response rate was 32%. A significant 78% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 14% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.

Kirkstall Lane Medical Centre also received strong ratings. There were 590 survey forms sent out to patients at this location, with a response rate of 17%. The data shows that 73% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 25% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.

Mid-Tier Performance And Variations

Spa Surgery appeared twice in the dataset with different response metrics. In one instance, there were 274 survey forms sent out to patients, with a response rate of 39%. In this group, 73% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 24% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.

A second data point for Spa Surgery indicated that there were 565 survey forms sent out to patients, with a response rate of 18%. In this cohort, 65% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 29% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. This variance highlights the importance of sample size in interpreting satisfaction scores.

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Administrative Insights And Future Access

York Street Health Practice saw a lower response rate but maintained a strong positive rating. There were 903 survey forms sent out to patients at this practice, and the response rate was only 7%. Despite the low participation, 72% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 23% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.

Crossley Street Surgery recorded a response rate of 40% with 289 survey forms sent out to patients. The results showed that 65% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 34% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. These results underscore the ongoing role of administrative teams in shaping patient experiences within the NHS framework.