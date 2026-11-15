Leeds Knights Extend Win Streak to Nine with Dominant Victory Over Romford

Leeds Knights defeat Romford Raiders 6-2 to keep National Cup hopes alive ahead of the Hull Seahawks derby. Edgars Vengis and Cullen McLean lead scoring efforts.

Leeds Knights secured a commanding 6-2 victory against the Romford Raiders at home, extending their current winning streak to nine consecutive games. The decisive win, which took place on Saturday evening, kept the club's ambitions for the NIHL National Cup semi-finals firmly within reach. The victory also positioned the team favorably ahead of a critical derby match scheduled for Sunday night against the Hull Seahawks.

Match Progression and Key Scorers

Leeds Knights opened the scoring quickly when Edgars Vengis, who had recently returned from representing the full Great Britain team at the European Cup of Nations in Poland, found the net just 57 seconds after Cullen McLean's initial goal at 6.40. McLean doubled the advantage at 9.36, giving the home side a commanding 3-0 lead early in the contest. However, Romford Raiders responded swiftly with a goal from Austin Osborn twenty seconds later, followed by Leo Bacallao before the halfway mark to narrow the deficit.

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Third Period Dominance and Tactical Adjustments

The third period saw Leeds Knights reassert their control through renewed offensive pressure. A second goal from Brown early in the frame helped stabilize the team's position. Vengis subsequently added his second goal at 49.51, while McLean scored again under five minutes later to finalize the 6-2 result. Head Coach Ryan Aldridge, who welcomed defenceman Sam Dunn back into the lineup, praised the squad's resilience after a mid-game slump, emphasizing that their first-period performance set the tone for the win.

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National Cup Implications and Upcoming Derby

This victory ensures that Leeds Knights remain competitive contenders for a spot in the NIHL National Cup semi-finals. The team now looks ahead to a high-stakes derby encounter against the Hull Seahawks on Sunday night. The result against Romford Raiders provided necessary momentum and confidence for the squad as they prepare to face a direct rival in their push for playoff positioning.