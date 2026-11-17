Leford Hedley receives four years for violent abuse against two women. Leeds Crown Court issues restraining order after intentional strangulation and death threats.

Leford Hedley, a 41-year-old man from Leeds, has been sentenced to four years in prison after a sustained campaign of terror against two romantic partners. The Leeds Crown Court handed down the custodial term following Hedley's guilty pleas to multiple serious offenses, including two counts of harassment and one count of intentional strangulation.

The sentencing follows a detailed examination of the defendant's abusive behavior, which the presiding judge described as making the victims' lives an unbearable "misery."

Strangulation Incident and Death Threats

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Leford Hedley targeted both women with extreme violence and lethal intimidation over a prolonged period. Prosecutor Leila Taleb revealed that the abuse escalated to physical strangulation, an incident in which Hedley caused one victim to lose consciousness. This occurred after he took the woman's car and forced her to attend his mother's residence, where the physical assault took place, leaving the victim with no means of escape or immediate help.

The court also heard explicit death threats made against the women and their families. In one severe instance, Hedley threatened to burn down the first victim's home with her family inside. He further vowed to "stab any man" she was seen with, demonstrating a pattern of controlling and violent behavior designed to isolate the victims. Another threat involved telling a victim he would "kill you, cut your throat, kill your family and cut you open."

Pattern of Harassment and Previous Convictions

The harassment extended far beyond physical violence, involving relentless psychological torment. The second victim endured 130 phone calls from a number with blocked ID, along with numerous calls from Hedley's known number. The frequency and content of these communications were designed to instill constant fear and prevent the victims from moving on with their lives. This behavior forced the first victim to move her children to their father's home out of genuine concern for their safety.

Judges noted the severity of the pattern when considering Leford Hedley's history. The court was informed that Hedley had a prior conviction for assault and criminal damage against a former partner in 2019. This previous record highlighted a long-standing history of domestic violence, suggesting that the current offenses were not isolated incidents but part of a deep-rooted behavioral issue that required significant intervention.

Prosecution Case and Victim Impact

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Leila Taleb, acting for the prosecution, outlined how the relationship with the first victim ended only after she fled the situation. The breakup was triggered by Hedley's false accusation that she had cheated on him while she was on holiday. Rather than accepting the separation, he responded with intensified threats against her and her niece, who had come to stay with her for protection. The niece and the niece's boyfriend became targets of his aggression, further expanding the scope of his abuse.

The victim impact statement provided a harrowing account of the psychological toll. The first victim testified that she was left in a "state of constant fear," unable to feel safe in her own home or social environment. The intimidation was so pervasive that it dictated her daily movements, living arrangements, and family interactions, effectively trapping her in a cycle of anxiety and survival rather than allowing her normal life to proceed.

Sentencing Decision and Restraining Order

Defense counsel Richard Canning argued for leniency, stating that Leford Hedley had shown remorse and had spent considerable time in remand custody. Canning suggested that a suspended sentence might actually reduce the risk of reoffending, citing the defendant's time already served. However, Recorder Anthony Hawks rejected this argument entirely, viewing the time in remand as insufficient given the severity of the crimes and the danger Hedley posed to the public.

Recorder Anthony Hawks imposed a four-year prison sentence and issued a ten-year restraining order prohibiting Hedley from contacting either victim. The judge made it clear that the length of the sentence reflected the extreme nature of the abuse, stating he would not dwell further on the graphic details of how the women's lives had been ruined. The restraining order serves as a long-term protective measure to ensure the victims can live without the threat of future contact or harassment from their former partner.