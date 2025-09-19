Leeds Need to Find the Net at Wolves

Leeds United face a must-win clash against fellow relegation candidates Wolverhampton Wanderers. The pressure is on for both teams, but Leeds especially need a victory to break their goal drought and avoid a heavy mid-table slump.

Leeds United face their first true relegation rival this season when they travel to Molineux to play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. The hosts have yet to pick up a single point from their opening four matches, putting immense pressure on them to secure their first win. This could open up opportunities for Leeds to exploit, particularly against Wolves' vulnerable full-backs.

A victory for Leeds would be a significant boost, earning them their first away points and their second win of the season. It would also establish a seven-point lead over Wolves, a sizeable gap so early in the Premier League campaign. The match is seen as a must-win clash for Leeds, who desperately need to find the back of the net. Ideally, this would come from open play, as their only goal this season was a penalty scored by Lukas Nmecha. However, the primary goal is simply to score, regardless of the manner in which it is achieved. Failing to score would extend their goal drought to four Premier League games, placing immense pressure on manager Daniel Farke, who has openly criticized the lack of attacking potency in his squad. He has stated that his priority is to find a way for the team to score, and failing to do so for four consecutive matches would cast serious doubt on his ability to achieve this.Leeds' midfield displayed impressive solidity during their encounter with Fulham for the initial hour, quickly regaining possession and maintaining control of the center of the pitch. The recurring issue, however, was the crucial link to the attack. Sean Longstaff delivered a strong performance and came closest to scoring among the midfielders with a powerful strike. While he would typically be considered for away games, this weekend presents a different scenario. Leeds require a more assertive attacking approach, and there's a belief that Ao Tanaka and Anton Satch offer a better attacking threat than Longstaff, which explains their inclusion in the opening day victory against Everton. The return of Ethan Ampadu is crucial for Leeds, but the question remains who will partner him in defense. Arguably, this mini-run represents Brenden Aaronson's best opportunity to solidify his position within Farke's plans. After being hinted at as not being 100% fit following his Wales duty, Aaronson unexpectedly started at Fulham in place of Daniel James. With both James and Gnonto potentially doubtful for this match, Aaronson might start on the right again.While defensively competent against Fulham, Aaronson lacked an attacking spark. Farke has stressed the need for increased offensive contributions from him, and this could be Aaronson's last chance to prove himself as a regular in the Premier League. Showcasing his offensive prowess against Wolves is the only way he can achieve this





