Leeds Observatory Data Reveals Top 15 Areas for Anti-Social Behaviour Incidents

Official Leeds Observatory data identifies the fifteen locations with the highest anti-social behaviour rates between September 2025 and August 2026.

Newly released official data from the Leeds Observatory has identified the fifteen specific areas within the city that recorded the highest levels of anti-social behaviour over a twelve-month period. The analysis covers the timeframe between September 2025 and August 2026, providing a granular look at public safety challenges across the region. Police classify anti-social behaviour as any conduct that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to members of the general public.

The total volume of reported incidents across Leeds during this period reached 9,757. These reports encompass a wide range of disorderly activities, including rowdy behaviour, street drinking, noise nuisance, environmental issues, and the misuse of fireworks. The data serves as a critical metric for local authorities and law enforcement agencies to understand where resources are most needed and how community safety is being impacted by these specific types of disturbances.

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Top Locations with Highest Incident Rates

At the top of the list, Middleton Town Street recorded 271 distinct reports of anti-social behaviour between September 2025 and August 2026. This area faced the highest volume of complaints, indicating a significant concentration of public order issues in that specific locality. The data highlights the need for targeted interventions in high-traffic or commercial zones where such incidents are frequently reported.

Following Middleton Town Street, the combined area of Leeds Dock, Hunslet, and Stourton recorded 178 reports of anti-social behaviour over the same twelve-month period. This location represents a significant urban hub where mixed-use developments and public spaces likely contribute to the number of incidents. The figure underscores the challenges of managing public behaviour in areas with high footfall and regeneration activity.

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The Temple Newsam and Graveleythorpe area came in third with 172 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour between September 2025 and August 2026. This location, often associated with residential communities and green spaces, faced notable challenges regarding public order. The data suggests that anti-social behaviour is not confined to urban centres but also affects suburban and semi-rural parts of Leeds.

Community Impact and Statistical Breakdown

The Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor area rounded out the top four most affected locations with 160 reports of anti-social behaviour during the study period. These four areas collectively account for a substantial portion of the city-wide total, illustrating the uneven distribution of public disorder across different neighbourhoods. The variance in incident numbers between the highest and lower-ranking areas provides valuable insights for resource allocation.

The definition of anti-social behaviour used by Police includes specific categories such as environmental nuisance and noise complaints, which are common in densely populated areas. These reports are not merely statistical figures but represent real disruptions to the daily lives of residents and visitors. The inclusion of firework misuse and street drinking in the data points to seasonal or event-driven spikes in disorder that require specific management strategies.

Understanding the precise number of incidents allows the Leeds Observatory to track trends over time and compare data across different fiscal years. The twelve-month window from September 2025 to August 2026 ensures a complete annual cycle is captured, avoiding seasonal biases that might occur with shorter reporting periods. This comprehensive approach helps in building a more accurate picture of public safety realities.

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Implications for Local Governance and Safety

The publication of these specific figures enables local government bodies to engage in more evidence-based planning for community safety initiatives. By identifying Middleton Town Street, Leeds Dock, and other key areas as hotspots, authorities can deploy community support officers more effectively. The data also facilitates better coordination between police forces and local councils to address the root causes of harassment, alarm, and distress.

Residents in the affected areas may benefit from increased visibility of law enforcement and community intervention programs in the near future. The transparency of the Leeds Observatory data promotes accountability and allows community groups to advocate for necessary support. Ultimately, these figures serve as a baseline for measuring the effectiveness of anti-social behaviour reduction strategies in Leeds.