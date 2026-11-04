Leeds Primary Schools With Lowest Absence Rates for 2024/25 Academic Year

Discover the top fifteen Leeds primary schools boasting the lowest pupil absence rates during the 2024/25 academic year, highlighting St Peter's CofE at just 1.7%.

Parents in Leeds seeking top-performing primary schools for the upcoming academic year will find strong evidence linking high attendance with academic success. As applications open for children due to start Reception in September 2027, the Yorkshire Evening Post has revisited the data for the city's schools to identify those with the best rates of pupil attendance. For the full 2024/25 school year, we have compiled a list of the 15 Leeds primary schools with the lowest rates of pupils missing classes.

Top Performing Primary Schools

Leading the list is St Peter's CofE Primary School, located on Cromwell Street in Burmantofts, which recorded the city's lowest absence rate of 1.7% during the 2024/25 school year. Following closely is St Mary's Catholic Primary School on Broadgate Lane in Horsforth, with a slightly higher but still impressive absence rate of 2.6% for the same period. St Edward's Catholic Primary School, situated on Westwood Way in Boston Spa, came in third with an absence rate of 2.7%.

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Rounding out the top five are Deighton Gates Primary School on Deighton Road in Wetherby and Westbrook Lane Primary School on Westbrook Lane in Horsforth, both tied at an absence rate of 2.8%. Adel St John The Baptist Primary School, located on Long Causeway in Adel, also shared this 2.8% absence rate, placing it among the city's most consistent performers. These statistics underscore a clear correlation between regular school attendance and educational stability for young learners in Leeds.

Impact of Attendance on Learning

Basic skills are essential for children throughout their lives, and regular attendance ensures they receive the foundational education necessary for future success. High absence rates can disrupt learning progress, making it harder for pupils to keep up with their peers and master key curriculum elements. By identifying schools with the lowest absence rates, parents can make more informed decisions when selecting primary education for their children in Leeds.

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Staying in school consistently allows children to build strong relationships with teachers and classmates, fostering a supportive environment that encourages academic engagement. Schools with high attendance often reflect a community culture that values education and prioritizes regular participation in classroom activities. This consistency helps create a positive feedback loop where students feel motivated to attend and perform well in their studies.

How to Access School Data

Parents can access detailed attendance data for individual schools through official educational resources or by contacting the schools directly. The Yorkshire Evening Post has made this data available to help families navigate the school application process with confidence. Using these insights, parents can compare schools based on attendance records alongside other factors such as academic performance and extracurricular offerings.

Applying for Reception places in September 2027 requires careful planning and consideration of long-term educational goals. By focusing on schools with proven track records of high attendance, parents can set their children up for a strong start in their academic journey. The data serves as a valuable tool in the broader context of selecting the right educational environment for young learners in Leeds.

Next Steps for Parents

As the application window for September 2027 approaches, parents are encouraged to review the full list of the 15 Leeds primary schools with the lowest absence rates. This comprehensive guide provides a snapshot of which schools are prioritizing regular attendance and fostering a culture of educational engagement. Parents can use this information to visit schools, speak with staff, and assess whether the environment aligns with their child's needs.

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Further details on each school's approach to attendance and student well-being are available through direct school communications and local educational forums. By staying informed and proactive, parents can ensure their children receive the best possible start in their educational careers. The emphasis on attendance highlights the importance of consistent participation in achieving long-term academic success for all students in Leeds.