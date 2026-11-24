The Leeds Quality in Care Awards 2026 celebrated outstanding contributions to adult social care on November 23, recognizing dedicated individuals and organizations across the city.

Leeds Quality in Care Awards 2026 winners were officially announced at Leeds Civic Hall on Monday, November 23, marking a significant celebration of excellence within the local adult social care sector. The event recognized the profound dedication of staff, volunteers, and support services that actively assist individuals throughout the city. These honours were presented following a rigorous selection process that evaluated more than 200 nominations submitted by community members and industry professionals. The awards serve as a formal acknowledgement of the critical work performed by those who provide essential support to vulnerable populations in Leeds.

Leadership Vision and Sector Recognition

Leeds City Council organized the ceremony in strategic partnership with the Leeds Care Association, aiming to highlight the transformative impact of high-quality care provision. Councillor Emma Flint, who serves as the executive member for equality, adults and health, emphasized the importance of this platform in showcasing the achievements of the workforce. She stated that the initiative is designed to shine a light on the specific individuals, organizations, and services that significantly improve the daily lives of care recipients. Flint noted that all finalists demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing care quality through innovative, person-centred approaches.

Also read Leeds new-boy outlines Champions League ambition fans will love

Individual Excellence and Operational Innovation

Among the distinguished recipients, care worker Maisie Mather from Five Star Homecare was praised for her immediate impact, particularly her calm professionalism during emergencies and her efforts to keep people with dementia connected to their communities. Janette Turner, also from Five Star Homecare Leeds, was recognized for her decade-long dedication to building trusted relationships with families, thereby supporting independence and dignity. In the operational sphere, Helen Thorpe of Hales Care was commended for her creative staff support and investment in wellbeing, which has directly improved care continuity. Mittu Maria Reji from Park Avenue Care Home was acknowledged for her clinical expertise and early identification of changing resident needs.

Advertisement

Organizational Impact and Unpaid Carers

Park Avenue Care Home received multiple distinctions for its strategic use of digital care planning and its personalized approach to end-of-life care, which prioritizes resident wishes and family involvement. The home also excelled in creating inclusive cultural opportunities for residents and staff, reinforcing a supportive living environment. Be Caring was highlighted for its values-led recruitment strategies and flexible support systems that empower individuals to regain independence. Additionally, a new Unpaid Carer Celebration category was introduced this year to formally recognize the enormous, often unseen, contributions of family members and local volunteers across Leeds.

Legacy and Future of Care Standards

The ceremony also paid tribute to Tee Tatum, a posthumous award honouring the Registered Manager of Horsforth Manor Care Home, who sadly passed away in June 2026. Tee Tatum is remembered for her lasting contribution to creating homes where warmth and quality of life were paramount, leaving a legacy of high standards. Karen Thornton of Care 24-7 Limited was also celebrated for her career-long devotion to raising sector standards through innovation and leadership development. Susan Monaghan, a volunteer at Sunnyview House, was recognized for her continued service following the loss of her mother, providing essential companionship to residents. These recognitions collectively underscore the vital role of both professional and voluntary sectors in sustaining Leeds's care infrastructure.