Buffalo Steak House, Cakelin, and Itsu secure perfect 5 out of 5 food hygiene scores following Leeds council inspections in November 2026. View full ratings details.

Multiple dining establishments across Leeds have achieved the highest possible food safety standards following recent regulatory inspections conducted by local health officials in early to mid-November 2026. These ratings reflect the strict compliance of business owners with hygiene protocols designed to protect public health and ensure consumer confidence in the city's food sector.

Establishments Achieve Perfect 5 Out of 5 Scores

Buffalo Steak House was inspected on November 5, 2026, and was awarded the top food hygiene rating of 5 out of 5, categorized as Very Good. This score indicates that the establishment exceeds the baseline requirements for food safety and maintains rigorous standards in its daily operations.

Also read Celebrity Manicurist Reveals Muted Chocolate Brown as the New Festive Nail Trend for 2026

Following an inspection on November 25, 2026, Cakelin also achieved the maximum food hygiene rating of 5 out of 5. Located in the city center, this achievement highlights the consistent dedication of the management team to maintaining pristine conditions within their premises.

Itsu was inspected on November 2, 2026, and maintained top standards with a 5 out of 5 rating. Situated at 26 Sovereign Street, Leeds, LS1 4BJ, the restaurant demonstrated excellent food handling practices and robust management systems during the assessment.

Advertisement

The catering facility at Leeds Building Society was inspected on November 5, 2026, receiving a 5 out of 5 rating. This score for an internal corporate catering unit underscores the importance of hygiene even in private or semi-private dining environments within commercial buildings.

Maybe Later Restaurant was inspected on November 5, 2026, and earned the highest possible rating of 5 out of 5. The establishment's performance during the inspection suggests a strong culture of safety among its staff and management.

Other High-Rated Venues and Specific Locations

Mythos underwent a food hygiene inspection on November 17, 2026, and was awarded a 5 out of 5 rating. This Greek restaurant's ability to secure a perfect score reflects its adherence to stringent cleaning and preparation protocols.

Inspected on November 10, 2026, Waterloo Road Cafe achieved a top food hygiene score of 5 out of 5. This independent cafe joins a growing list of local businesses that prioritize transparency and safety in their food service operations.

Address 28 Blenheim Terrace, Leeds, LS2 9HD, is associated with one of the high-performing entities, Cakelin. The specific location data allows customers to verify the status of the establishment and plan their visits with confidence in the safety of the food served.

Varied Ratings Reflect Diverse Operational Standards

Not all inspected establishments reached the top tier, illustrating the varying levels of compliance across the city's diverse culinary landscape. The inspector rates businesses based on food handling, the condition of the premises and management of food safety, with 5 being very good and 0 requiring immediate action.

Advertisement

Pho 37 was inspected on November 4, 2026, and received a food hygiene rating of 4 out of 5, categorized as Good. While this rating is positive, it indicates minor areas for improvement compared to the establishments that received a perfect score.

Rajput Kebab House was inspected on November 4, 2026, and was given a food hygiene rating of 3 out of 5, described as Generally Satisfactory. This score suggests that the business meets the minimum legal requirements but may need to address specific issues to improve its standing.

Impact on Consumer Choice and Public Health

These inspection results provide critical information for residents and visitors who rely on food hygiene ratings to make informed dining decisions. The availability of detailed scores allows the public to avoid establishments with lower ratings and support those that demonstrate superior commitment to safety.

Local businesses with high ratings can leverage these achievements in their marketing efforts, attracting health-conscious customers who prioritize safety. The transparency of the rating system encourages a competitive environment where maintaining high standards becomes a key differentiator.

Regulatory bodies continue to monitor the food industry closely to ensure that all operators adhere to national safety guidelines. The November 2026 inspections serve as a benchmark for the quality of food service in Leeds, reinforcing the city's reputation for safe and high-quality dining options.