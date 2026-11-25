Dive into the 2026-2027 Leeds secondary school admissions data. See acceptance rates for top choices like Roundhay, Trinity, and Dixons Trinity Chapeltown.

Leeds City Council has released detailed admissions data for the 2026/27 academic year, revealing significant competition for places at the region's most sought-after secondary schools. The dataset compares the volume of parents listing specific institutions as their first choice against the actual number of first-choice offers issued, providing a clear metric for selectivity. This analysis highlights the intense demand facing families in the area.

Most Competitive Secondary Schools Identified

Dixons Trinity Chapeltown presents the highest barrier to entry for parents in the city. During the 2026/27 admission cycle, exactly 119 parents listed Dixons Trinity Chapeltown as their top pick. The school handed out 42 first-choice offers, resulting in a low success rate of 35 percent. This figure indicates that for every three families hoping for this placement, only one succeeds on their initial attempt.

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Roundhay School demonstrates extreme popularity with a much higher volume of applicants. A total of 444 parents put Roundhay School down as their number one preference. Despite this massive demand, the institution issued 228 first-choice offers. This results in a success rate of 51 percent, meaning slightly more than half of the parents who prioritized Roundhay School secured a place.

Academy Performance and Selectivity Metrics

The Ruth Gorse Academy appears in the data with two distinct statistical entries for the 2026/27 academic year. In one scenario, 381 parents listed The Ruth Gorse Academy as their top choice, with 210 first-choice offers distributed, yielding a 55 percent success rate. In a separate data point, 197 parents chose The Ruth Gorse Academy, receiving 124 offers for a 63 percent success rate. These figures suggest variable reporting or perhaps distinct intake phases within the academy.

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Trinity Academy Leeds continues to be a highly desired institution among local families. For the 2026/27 academic year, 349 parents identified Trinity Academy Leeds as their preferred school. The academy responded by issuing 222 first-choice offers. This alignment of demand and supply produces a success rate of 64 percent, marking it as slightly more accessible than Roundhay School but still highly competitive.

School Selection Statistics for 2026-2027

Abbey Grange CofE Academy rounds out the list of institutions with the highest parental interest for the upcoming academic year. Data shows that 296 parents placed Abbey Grange CofE Academy as their first choice. The school provided 209 first-choice offers to these families. This calculation results in a success rate of 71 percent, which is the highest among the specific schools detailed in this dataset, though still reflecting considerable selectivity.

The 2026/27 data underscores the importance of strategic school selection for parents in Leeds. With acceptance rates ranging from 35 percent to 71 percent, securing a place at a top-tier institution often requires careful consideration of alternative preferences. The disparity in first-choice offer rates highlights the varying levels of competition across the different academies and schools in the region.