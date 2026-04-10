Leeds Teenager Chloe Watson Dransfield Died From Stab Wound, Inquest Hears, Three Charged with Murder

An inquest into the death of 16-year-old Chloe Watson Dransfield has revealed she died from a single stab wound. Three teenagers have been charged with murder following the incident in Leeds. The inquest was suspended pending the criminal trial.

The inquest into the death of 16-year-old Chloe Watson Dransfield , who was tragically killed in Leeds last month, has revealed that she died from a single stab wound to the chest. The inquest, held at Wakefield Coroner's Court, was opened by coroner Oliver Longstaff who stated that Chloe suffered a 'violent death.' The inquest has been suspended until the conclusion of the criminal trial involving three teenagers charged with her murder.

Chloe was discovered unresponsive on the pavement of Kennerleigh Avenue in Leeds, and despite the attempts of neighbors to provide aid, she was pronounced dead at Leeds General Infirmary shortly after. The heartbreaking incident has left her family, friends, and the wider community in deep sorrow. The case underscores the devastating impact of violence and the loss of a young life with immense potential. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities appealing for information, particularly regarding a video circulating on social media that allegedly captured the attack. \Details surrounding the events leading to Chloe's death are gradually emerging, with reports suggesting the tragic incident stemmed from a dispute over a boy. Three individuals, Kayla Smith, 18, Archie Rycroft, 19, and a 17-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder, while a 14-year-old boy was arrested and later released on bail. Chloe's family has expressed their profound grief, describing her as a 'loyal, honest, family-oriented princess.' A GoFundMe fundraiser, initiated by a family member, indicated that Chloe's life was tragically cut short due to a dispute concerning a boy. It is understood that Chloe had been in a relationship with a 17-year-old boy for approximately a year and a half, with reports indicating the relationship was sometimes 'volatile'. Her plans to study hair and beauty at college were also tragically cut short, a testament to the unfairness of this tragedy. Her uncle described her as a beautiful young lady with her whole life ahead of her. Detectives are also investigating a video believed to be circulating on social media that depicts the attack, with an appeal for anyone with information about the video to come forward. \Chloe's family has paid heartfelt tributes to her, reflecting on her vibrant personality and the immeasurable void her absence has created. Her mother expressed the deep sorrow of her loss, saying she couldn't find words to express the feeling. Her father echoed these sentiments, highlighting her joy and cheeky nature. The community has come together to commemorate Chloe's life, with a mass balloon release held near her home. Her school, BBG Academy, has also expressed their shock and sadness, with the principal describing her as a funny, vibrant girl with a big heart. The school community acknowledged the loss of a young life with significant potential for the future, highlighting the impact of this tragedy on her peers and colleagues. The authorities are still working diligently to gather more information, seeking answers for Chloe’s family. The case is a stark reminder of the devastating effects of violence and underscores the need for ongoing support for those affected by such tragedies





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