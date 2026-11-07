Leeds United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Okafor Strike Ends Spurs Run

Noah Okafor scores the winner as Leeds United defeat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0, ending Spurs' four-match unbeaten streak despite their possession dominance.

Leeds United secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, bringing an end to the visitors' four-match unbeaten run. The decisive moment arrived in the 79th minute when Noah Okafor capitalized on a defensive lapse to find the back of the net. This result highlights significant tactical inconsistencies for Roberto De Zerbi's side, who failed to convert their territorial advantage into goals despite controlling the majority of possession.

Tactical Breakdown and Match Statistics

Despite commanding 61 per cent of the ball, Tottenham struggled to break down a resolute Leeds defensive block. The team managed only seven shots over the full 90 minutes, demonstrating a lack of incisiveness in the final third. The contrast in expected goals (xG) was stark, with Tottenham finishing with just 1.19 compared to Leeds' 2.49, underscoring the inefficiency of the Spurs attacks. The absence of key creative players due to injury further hampered the midfield's ability to provide consistent service to the forward line.

Also read Final injury news for Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Key Player Performances and Substitutions

Roberto De Zerbi, the Tottenham manager, appeared frustrated by the lack of attacking impetus and received a yellow card in the 51st minute. He substituted both Bruno Guga and Micky van de Ven in the 65th minute in an attempt to inject defensive solidity or alter the team shape. The captain was booked early in the 15th minute, which likely forced him to play with excessive caution during Leeds counter-attacks. Van de Ven made 28 interceptions and contributed to 52 clearances but was caught out of position during the sequence that led to the winning goal. Hugo Ekitike started but was replaced just before the half-hour mark in the 43rd minute, while Dominic Solanke came on for him later in the first half. Son Heung-min was the most dangerous attacker, attempting to beat his marker several times before being substituted in the 83rd minute as Spurs chased an equalizer.

Advertisement

Leeds United and Match Consequences

Leeds United capitalized on their opportunities, with young goalkeeper making two crucial saves and recording 10 goal kicks. He handled the distribution securely, even if he could not prevent Okafor's late strike following a defensive breakdown. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was largely contained by the Spurs defense, but the inability to manage transitions led to a frantic finish. The match concluded with Tottenham leaving Yorkshire empty-handed, a result that exposes their vulnerability against well-organized low-block defenses and raises questions about De Zerbi's tactical flexibility when Plan B is required.