Leeds United assistant coach Edmund Riemer believes one of Daniel Farke's biggest strengths is keeping the dressing room atmosphere at a good equilibrium during both periods of success and tribulation. This leads to resilience and renewed focus on the squad, aiding their survival bid and breaking the two-year CURSE OF PROMOTED CLUBS suffering instant relegation, alongside Sunderland.

Leeds United assistant coach Edmund Riemer believes one of Daniel Farke 's biggest strengths is keeping the dressing room atmosphere at a good equilibrium during both periods of success and tribulation.

One of the key aspects of Farke's managerial style is his apparent ability to maintain a calm demeanor even during challenging times, which helps the squad stay focused and resilient. This is evidenced by Leeds' impressive away form and their unbeaten streak in six road trips, among other factors. Farke's consistent approach has led to renewed resolve in the squad and has been praised by club chiefs for its calm and controlled nature.

As assistant coach, Riemer has noted that Farke values input from his staff and actively seeks their opinions, demonstrating a willingness to learn and grow as a coach





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Daniel Farke Assistant Coach Edmund Riemer Leeds United Survival Bid Two-Year Curse Effortless Calm

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