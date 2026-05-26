Leeds United boss Daniel Farke makes demands clear ahead of summer

Daniel Farke, the Whites figurehead, has made his demands clear ahead of the summer, with a clear vision for the club's future. Despite a year left on his contract, Farke has expressed his desire to oversee the next phase of the Leeds club revival, with the 49ers vowing to retain him for at least two more seasons.

Daniel Farke has made his demands clear ahead of the summer, stating that he wants the club to be ambitious and retain the final say on sporting matters.

With a year left on his contract, Farke has made it clear that he is not looking to renew with the club beyond the second season, while the 49ers have expressed their desire to retain him for phase two of the Leeds club revival. With the introduction of the new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) rules, the club will have to be strategic in their approach to the transfer market, with fewer signings expected this year amid a focus on high-quality talent.

Farke wishes to consolidate Leeds as a Premier League club on and off the pitch, emphasizing the need to keep the core of the squad going into the second season





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