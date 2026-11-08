Leeds United Condemns Racist Abuse Against Jayden Bogle

Leeds United issues a strong statement condemning racist abuse directed at Jayden Bogle following his Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United Football Club has issued a scathing condemnation of the racist abuse directed at defender Jayden Bogle. This response follows a Premier League victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The club stated unequivocally that there is absolutely no place for such hatred in football or society.

The Match Incident and VAR Decision

During the first half of the clash, Bogle made contact with Tottenham forward Mathys Tel. Bogle's boot caught Tel on his Achilles tendon, prompting referee John Brooks to award a foul. The referee did not issue a yellow card at that moment. Video Assistant Referee (VAR) then reviewed the incident for a potential red card.

Also read Jayden Bogle Escapes Red Card After Accidental Achilles Tackle on Spurs' Mathys Tel

After a four-minute check, no further punishment was issued to Bogle. Tel remained on the pitch for initial treatment but was eventually forced off due to the injury. He had initially attempted to continue playing before the severity became apparent.

De Zerbi Confirms Injury Severity

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi addressed the injury status after the match concluded. He stated that Tel had suffered a bad injury requiring medical checks. This confirmation came as Leeds United prepared to address the online abuse their player faced.

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The club revealed that vile racist messages appeared on social media platforms immediately after the game. Leeds United has shared screenshots of the abuse to highlight the severity of the online harassment. One message specifically stated that the abuser hoped someone would injure Bogle's two children.

Club Statement and Support for Bogle

Leeds United expressed that they are appalled by the disgusting nature of the social media abuse. The club condemned the behavior in the strongest possible terms available. They emphasized that racism is unacceptable in any context.

The club confirmed that Jayden Bogle has the full and unconditional support of both the organization and his teammates. They stated that everyone stands with him during this difficult time. This support is critical as the player deals with the emotional toll of the abuse.

Collaboration with Authorities and Next Steps

Leeds United announced they will work closely with the Premier League to identify the individuals responsible. They also plan to engage with relevant authorities to ensure proper legal action is taken. The club is pushing for the strongest possible action against those who posted the hateful content.

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This incident highlights the ongoing challenges regarding online safety for professional athletes. The club's swift action aims to deter further abuse and hold perpetrators accountable. The outcome of the investigation remains to be determined by the authorities involved.