Leeds United Eye Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott as Summer Transfer Window Approaches

Leeds United are reportedly targeting Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and monitoring the situation of winger Ramazani as they plan for the 2026/27 season.

Leeds United are setting their sights on a busy summer transfer window as they prepare for the 2026/27 campaign. The club has already been linked with several high-profile moves, with Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott emerging as a primary target.

According to reports, Leeds are monitoring Elliott's situation and are expected to open formal discussions soon. The 23-year-old has spent the current season on loan at Aston Villa, but a clause in the deal has kept him on the sidelines to avoid triggering a mandatory buy option. Liverpool are reportedly seeking a fee between £26 million and £30 million for the player, who has proven his quality in the Premier League during his time at Anfield.

Leeds face competition from RB Leipzig, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, and Coventry City, but the club's ambition under the current project could be a deciding factor. The Whites' interest in Elliott comes as they look to strengthen their attacking midfield options. Facundo Buonanotte's loan spell from Brighton has been disappointing, and he is expected to return to his parent club this summer, leaving Brenden Aaronson as the only recognized attacking midfielder.

Elliott, who can also operate on the wings, would be a significant upgrade. His creativity, vision, and goal-scoring ability from midfield would add a new dimension to Leeds' play. At just 23, he fits the profile of a young, hungry player who can grow with the club. The potential transfer fee, while substantial, reflects his market value and the investment Leeds are willing to make to push for higher league positions.

In addition to Elliott, Leeds are also dealing with the future of winger Largie Ramazani, who is currently on loan at Valencia. The Spanish side have had a mixed season with the 25-year-old, but his output has been respectable: six goals and one assist in 27 La Liga appearances. Valencia are interested in making the move permanent but are not rushing into a decision, preferring to keep their options open.

Leeds have placed a £10 million price tag on Ramazani, and if a deal goes through, the funds would provide a welcome boost for the summer budget. The money could be reinvested into new signings, potentially allowing the club to pursue additional targets. The club's approach reflects a clear philosophy: they want to play attractive, attacking football and are not merely content with avoiding relegation.

As one insider noted, 'I love attractive football, perhaps for sides in the top half of the table, but I love to be a manager who plays for something rather than to avoid something. I'm not the right choice if it's about maintaining the status quo. I have to be convinced of a project, and I am at my best when I buy into a project. I can be picky and choose what I am convinced of.

' This mindset suggests that Leeds will only make moves that align with a long-term vision, targeting players who are committed to the club's ambitions. With the transfer window on the horizon, Leeds United fans have reason to be optimistic. The potential additions of Elliott and a resolution to the Ramazani situation could be just the beginning.

The club's hierarchy appears determined to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level, and these early links indicate a proactive approach. As the summer unfolds, all eyes will be on Elland Road to see which new faces arrive and how they fit into the manager's plans for a successful 2026/27 season





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