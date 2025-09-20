Leeds United Faces Wolves Away: Injury Concerns and the Quest for a First Away Win

Leeds United travels to Wolves this weekend with a mixed injury report. Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe are back in contention, while Daniel James, Lucas Perri, and Wilfried Gnonto are doubtful. The Whites aim for their first away win of the season against a Wolves side also seeking their first points. Sky Sports announces a deal to broadcast more live Premier League matches, including all the Leeds United games. Stay informed with the latest news from Leeds United.

Leeds United face another away challenge in the Premier League this weekend, taking on Wolves a week after a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Fulham. The Whites are still searching for their first away win this season, but they'll be facing a Wolves side that also hasn't managed to secure a single point. Interestingly, much like Leeds, Wolves ' performances, aside from a significant defeat against a top-six team, have been decided by the smallest of margins.

This close competition is largely due to a lack of scoring prowess, with only Aston Villa having scored fewer goals to date. The game promises to be a tactical battle, given both teams' current form and the pressure to secure vital points. The availability of key attackers for Leeds presents a mixed bag of fortunes for manager Daniel Farke. Ao Tanaka's condition appears to be improving. After a full week of training, Tanaka is back in contention after missing a start in the prior game due to having had just two training sessions. With the competition for places in the team, his inclusion in the starting line-up isn't guaranteed. Meanwhile, Daniel James is a major doubt for the match, still dealing with a core muscle injury. Lucas Perri is ruled out of the game due to a thigh injury, and Karl will play in his place. The team will have a clearer picture of Perri's recovery in the middle of next week. Joel Piroe is back in contention, but like Tanaka, competition for a starting spot is tough. Wilfried Gnonto is also a major doubt, battling calf problems and missing several training sessions. The decision on his participation will be a late call. The manager will have to make critical decisions based on these injury concerns, potentially impacting the team's strategy and performance. \The upcoming match against Wolves is pivotal for both Leeds United and their fans. Securing a victory would be a significant boost to morale and could potentially change the trajectory of their season. The away form has been a major concern, and a win would certainly alleviate some of the pressure. The team needs to improve their goal-scoring rate to give them a better chance of victory. Wolves also desperately need points to climb up the table. The encounter promises to be a test of tactical flexibility, as both managers assess their options. Considering the mixed news on the injury front, Daniel Farke must carefully select the starting eleven, balancing the players' fitness levels with their strategic importance. The match will be a test of resolve and ability for the players. The fans will be watching closely, hoping to see their team deliver a strong performance and, most importantly, come away with a victory.\In other news, Sky Sports has announced a deal that will have ramifications for football fans across the country. They've slashed the price of their Essential TV and Sky Sports bundle for the 2025/26 season, offering significant savings and a vast number of live matches. This season, Sky is set to broadcast at least 215 live Premier League games, an increase of up to 100 more, which should provide greater opportunities for fans to watch their teams play. This offers a great opportunity for fans who like to follow their teams live. Leeds United fans and all other football supporters can stay updated on all the breaking news, analysis and coverage by subscribing to LeedsLive's WhatsApp group or the free newsletter. This means keeping up with all the latest developments from Leeds United and other premier teams





