Leeds United fans fury as Max Wöber hints at pre‑season shop window move amid injury woes

Supporters condemn Wöber's comments that pre‑season could be a showcase for a transfer, highlighting his limited impact, costly wages and bleak market value as Leeds weigh options under new financial rules.

Leeds United supporters have taken to social media to vent fury over Max Wöber 's recent statements about his pre‑season prospects. The German defender, whose tenure at Elland Road has been marred by injuries and a largely forgettable loan spell at Werder Bremen, told reporters that his priority was to take part in training sessions and friendly matches as a way of regaining fitness after a hamstring tear.

He added that he wanted to see what the club's plans were and what was happening in the transfer market, implying that pre‑season could become a showcase for a potential move away. Fans, many of whom have questioned why the club has continued to pay the wages of a player who has barely featured, responded with anger.

Wöber arrived in January 2023 on a four‑and‑a‑half‑year deal for roughly £11 million, yet he made only 19 appearances for Leeds before being loaned to the Bundesliga side. Those appearances came primarily in the short window between his signing and his departure for Germany, and he has since struggled with two knee operations and limited game time.

Critics argue that his comments betray a lack of commitment to the Leeds badge, suggesting he views the club's summer preparations as a stepping‑stone rather than a genuine attempt to rebuild. From the club's perspective, Wöber represents one of the few lingering links to the Jesse Marsch era, a period that many fans would prefer to forget. Leeds tried to offload him last summer but found no buyer willing to meet his amortisation value.

With a year left on his contract, his book value stands at about £2.4 million, but the market value is likely lower because of his persistent injury record. The financial constraints facing Leeds under the new finance rules mean that taking a loss on a player who commands a sizable wage is unattractive.

Yet there remains a narrow path to recouping any value: showcasing Wöber in pre‑season could spark interest from clubs needing a left‑footed centre‑back, a profile Leeds lack in their current back‑three system under manager Javi Farke. If Farke decides to include him, a solid display could convince a suitor to meet or exceed the book value.

However, the reality is grim. His injury history makes him a risky acquisition, and Farke's tactical plans may not accommodate him at all. The manager has already demonstrated a willingness to move on from players he deems surplus, as seen with the departures of Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and the recent mutual termination of Patrick Bamford's contract.

In the end, both Leeds and Wöber may find the summer exit the most sensible solution, allowing the club to avoid a £2.4 million hit while giving the defender a chance to reset his career elsewhere





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Leeds United Max Wöber Transfer Market Injury Issues Pre‑Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Troy Parrott Celebrates KNVB Cup Win Amid Leeds United Transfer SpeculationTroy Parrott, the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland striker, celebrated winning the KNVB Cup after the final between AZ and NEC at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam. Parrott has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Leeds United, where former Arsenal forward Alan Smith backs the move despite the risk. Parrott has been prolific in the Netherlands, first at Excelsior Rotterdam and now at AZ Alkmaar, scoring at an average of more than a goal every two games. His goal ratio has attracted interest from several clubs, with speculation he will return to England this summer. Smith commented on Parrott's recent form and the potential fit in Daniel Farke's 3-5-2 system, noting Leeds need more firepower up front.

Read more »

Leeds United's 2026 transfer window: Farke's future, goalkeeper hunt, and striker needs dominate agendaThe 2026 summer transfer window has opened, but activity is expected to be slow initially due to the World Cup. Leeds United's planning is complicated by Daniel Farke's contract situation with only 12 months left, though the 49ers want him to stay. Key recruitment needs include a new goalkeeper, especially if Karl Darlow departs, and a new number 10/winger to support striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The formation Farke chooses will influence the club's transfer strategy.

Read more »

Daniel Farke’s big decision that will impact Leeds United’s transfer targetsLeeds United surprised many last season but they cannot afford to stagnate - which is why this summer decision holds a lot of weight

Read more »

Leeds United's actions indicate Harvey Elliott could be their next signingLeeds United could potentially prepare a move for Liverpool playmaker Harvey Elliott in the upcoming transfer window. The Whites have avoided relegation and wil

Read more »