Leeds United Fans Love Farke's Side, Win Despite Having Nothing to Play For

The Seagulls, under Daniel Farke, engineered a side that the Leeds United fans love to get behind, one that fights to the end and represents the club in the best way. Despite having nothing to play for, they showed their mentality by heading away a vital header towards the end.

The Seagulls , under Daniel Farke , engineered a side that the Leeds United fans love to get behind, one that fights to the end and represents the club in the best way.

Despite having nothing to play for, they showed their mentality by heading away a vital header towards the end. Calvert-Lewin, who has been integral to this season, got the winner to take his tally up to 15. The win also means Leeds have the chance to get 50 points on the final day, a magnificent milestone if it can be reached.

However, an opponent fell awkwardly on his leg and required extensive on-pitch treatment, potentially damaging his hopes of a spot in Germany's World Cup squad. Brenden Aaronson also went off but it was only a dead leg. Farke has set his stall out in Friday's press conference, confident that summer talks with the board will go his way.

The fans waved a fond farewell to a number of players during the end-of-season lap of honour, with Sam Byram expected to leave despite Farke stating his future had 'yet to be decided'





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Leeds United Daniel Farke Seagulls World Cup Farke's Side Leeds United Fans Fight To The End Mentality Header Winner 50 Points World Cup Squad Ankle Injury Dead Leg Summer Talks Boardroom Public Opinion Fans End-Of-Season Lap Of Honour Players Sam Byram Illustrious Career Pass Jan Paul Van Hecke Calvert-Lewin Goalkeeper Alex Cairns Karl Darlow

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