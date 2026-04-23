Leeds United Fans Set to Take Over Wembley Way for FA Cup Semi-Final

Thousands of Leeds United fans are heading to Wembley Stadium to support their team in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Sunday, April 26th. This article details the match information, ticket allocation, and a comprehensive list of pubs and restaurants designated for Leeds United supporters around Wembley Stadium.

Leeds United supporters are poised to transform Wembley Way into a sea of white this weekend as they converge on the iconic home of English football.

The highly anticipated FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea is scheduled for Sunday, April 26th, with a 3pm kick-off time. The demand for tickets has been extraordinary, with thousands of fans successfully securing their place at this momentous occasion. Those fortunate enough to attend are determined to create an unforgettable experience, fully embracing the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the match. Leeds United has been allocated a substantial 33,350 tickets, situated in the west end of the expansive Wembley Stadium.

Prior to the game, fans are already making plans to immerse themselves in the pre-match festivities. Recent reports highlighted a dedicated fan zone established at Boxpark, conveniently located on Wembley Way, offering a central hub for supporters to gather and build excitement.

This article provides a comprehensive directory of pubs and restaurants officially designated for Leeds United fans in the vicinity of the National Stadium, ensuring a welcoming and convenient experience for those travelling to support the Whites in their FA Cup semi-final encounter against Chelsea. The listed establishments are strategically positioned to facilitate easy access to and from Wembley Stadium, allowing fans to enjoy refreshments and camaraderie before and after the match.

The full list includes Crystals (Sports Bar & Aqua Lounge) at 1 Popin Building, Southway, HA9 0HB; The Arch at 324 Harrow Road, Wembley, HA9 6LL; Station 31 at 299-303 Harrow Road, Wembley, HA9 6BD; The Robin at 397A High Road, Wembley, HA9 6AA; JJ Moons at 397 High Road, Wembley, HA9 6AA; The Corner House at 313 Harrow Road, HA9 6BA; Black Sheep at 5 White Horse Square, South Way, HA9 0HZ; The Green Man on Dagmar Avenue, HA9 8DF; Sixty Six Bar & Grill at 3 South Way, HA9 0JU; La Regina, located within St George's Hotel at 43-51 Wembley Hill Road, HA9 8AU; The White Horse at 4 Wembley Park Boulevard, HA9 0HP; and Box Park at HA9 0JT.

These venues promise a vibrant atmosphere and a chance for fans to connect and share their passion for the club. For those unable to attend the match in person, staying connected to the latest food and drink news in Leeds is easy through the Best in Leeds homepage. This resource also offers a curated guide to exciting activities and attractions within the city.

Fans stuck at home can still enjoy the spirit of the game by downloading music from their favourite artists via platforms like Amazon and Apple Music. Furthermore, Yorkshire Live has launched Explore Yorkshire, a dedicated initiative celebrating the unique identity and destinations of Yorkshire. This platform aims to showcase the region's beauty and charm, highlighting it as a premier destination for day trips, weekend getaways, and new experiences.

A dedicated newsletter is available, delivering all this content directly to your inbox, ensuring you never miss out on the best of what Yorkshire has to offer. The anticipation is building as Leeds United prepares for this crucial FA Cup semi-final, and the club's supporters are ready to make their presence felt at Wembley Stadium, creating a memorable occasion for players and fans alike.

The journey to Wembley represents a significant milestone for the club and its loyal fanbase, and the atmosphere promises to be electric as the Whites battle for a place in the FA Cup final. The dedication and passion of the Leeds United faithful are sure to inspire the team as they strive for victory on the grandest stage of English football





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