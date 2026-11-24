Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has a fully fit squad ahead of the Premier League clash against Coventry City. Check out the latest injury updates for both teams.

Leeds United prepare to host Coventry City at Elland Road on Saturday for a crucial Premier League meeting. The home side arrives with significant momentum and a distinct advantage in squad availability. Manager Daniel Farke boasts a completely fit roster, contrasting sharply with the injury concerns plaguing the visiting team.

Leeds United Squad News: Farke Has No Injury Issues

Leeds United defeated Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge last weekend in their second consecutive victory surrounding the international break. Noah Okafor scored twice, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson also found the net in a dominant performance. This result highlights the offensive potency the team displayed under Daniel Farke.

Also read Leeds United Secure Historic 4-1 Victory at Chelsea

Unlike many other squads dealing with widespread setbacks, Daniel Farke had no injury issues to contend with for the upcoming match. Recent absences Joe Rodon and Anton Stach were fit enough for the bench again during the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. Both players enjoyed late cameos as they continue to build their match fitness.

Coventry City Injury Crisis: Lampard Faces Missing Players

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard faces a difficult selection puzzle due to a lengthy injury list. The team recently secured a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, but several key figures remain sidelined. This stands in contrast to their earlier 3-1 defeat at Everton, where Mason-Clark missed the game due to a minor knee injury sustained in training.

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Eccles has yet to make a competitive appearance for Coventry as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Frank Lampard stated there was a complication last week, and the midfielder has yet to join full team training. This delays his potential contribution to the squad significantly.

Amenda suffered a serious calf injury during pre-season and has not played this campaign. The centre-back returned to individual training earlier this month but is not expected back for at least another couple of weeks. His absence weakens the defensive options available to Frank Lampard.

Woolfenden, who was signed from Ipswich Town last summer, has been out all season due to a knee injury suffered in August. Although he has been back on the grass, Frank Lampard admitted last week that his return is very tentative with no timeline established. This leaves a gap in the defensive line.

Additional Coventry Absences and Return Possibilities

Mason-Clark is still recovering from his minor knee injury, with a roughly three-week absence suggested at the time. Consequently, the match against Leeds comes too soon for his return. This means he will miss another critical Premier League fixture for the club.

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The American striker has been out of action for several months and has yet to feature this season. Although he had been involved in some parts of team training last week, as confirmed by Frank Lampard, the length of his absence might make a return this weekend difficult. His fitness remains a concern.

The midfield regular picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with Gahan earlier this month. He subsequently missed the last weekend 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. Frank Lampard admitted a return this weekend was a possibility but noted that the issue was an awkward one, creating uncertainty.