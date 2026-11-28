Leeds United beat Coventry City 3-0 at Elland Road to climb to sixth in the Premier League and seal a third straight top-flight win for the first time since 2021, with fans dreaming of a return to Europe.

Leeds United climbed to sixth in the Premier League on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Coventry City at a rain-soaked Elland Road. The victory sealed a third straight top-flight win for the first time since 2021.

The Whites are now in terrific form and sit in the top half of the Premier League at the end of this game week, no matter the results elsewhere. This represents a remarkable turnaround for a side that had been struggling for consistency just weeks ago. Leeds have not competed in Europe since 2002, but manager Daniel Farke has got supporters believing a return to continental action might not be far away.

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Fans And Farke Discuss European Dreams

Fans belted out their European dream song time and time again as their side turned on the style against Coventry. Farke told BBC Sport about the fans' European dreams: They deserve to dream, think big. They should feel the joy. He added: We are in our second season after promotion, second season is normally tough.

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We will stay focused and concentrated. The attacking numbers over this three-game win streak prove that criticism of Farke was premature. Paul Robinson had said Leeds were playing too many games like they did not want to lose and that they were not scoring goals. He added that once Bournemouth scored, Leeds never looked like scoring, calling it a huge concern for Farke.

However, over the three-game win streak, the Whites are averaging 2.5 expected goals per game. They have proven capable on both ends of the pitch as they go in search of the big dream of qualifying for Europe. Leeds have shown they can beat the Premier League's top sides with wins over Chelsea and Tottenham, and have passed tests against the newly promoted sides. The test for Farke now is whether he can repeat the trick at Leeds.

Leeds Face Crucial Test Against Manchester City

Over the next three games, that will be the defining factor as to whether the Whites have turned a corner. If they come out of that with more positive results, then Leeds fans' European dream would grow even closer to reality. Farke changed the shape of the team at half-time in Manchester, switching to a three-man central defence, and an improved second-half performance bought the under-pressure manager some time. Manchester City lost again 3-2 at Etihad Stadium.

Leeds return to Etihad Stadium on Wednesday having picked up 56 points from the past 37 games. Daniel Farke's side just do the basics really well and have been relentless. Michael Normanton, from the Square Ball, said: The early days of Farke were functional and he felt like someone who would get us out of the Championship and maybe no further.

But the way it has gone over the last 12 months, I think maybe now there's still a chance of us moving beyond that. Dominic Calvert-Lewin joined Leeds on a free transfer in August 2025. No other English player has scored more in the past 15 months in the top flight. Calvert-Lewin told BBC Final Score: I'm loving my football at the minute.

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Calvert-Lewin Praises Leeds Manager And Culture

The manager has been great with me. He gives me confidence and ownership when I go on the pitch. The people and the club and the culture, it's the perfect place for me and I love it. He also said: I think the Premier League is the most competitive league in the world and you're only two or three match weeks away from being in a different position.

Calvert-Lewin featured in England's 3-2 Nations League win over Spain in Madrid earlier this month. Sean Longstaff became the first Leeds player to both score and assist in the first half of a Premier League match this season. Off the pitch, a stadium expansion is taking place which will raise the capacity to 53,000.

Farke Near New Deal As Squad Remains Focused

Meanwhile, Farke is said to be close to signing a new contract to add to the feel-good factor around the club. However, caution remains the key word inside the dressing room. One player said: Three wins in a row is massive, it brings confidence and hopefully the sky is the limit. Hopefully it's a springboard for us.

We're finding where we are as a team and it does not get any tougher than for the next match.