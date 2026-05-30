Leeds United Set to Be Busy in Summer Transfer Window

Leeds United are looking to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season, with a number of players linked with moves to Elland Road. The club has secured another year in the Premier League and will be looking to build on their recent performances. Key areas of focus for Leeds will include the left-back position, the midfield, and the attacking lineup.

Leeds United are set to be busy in the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The club has secured another year in the Premier League and will be looking to build on their recent performances.

One of the key areas of focus for Leeds will be the left-back position, where they may look to sign Zaidu Sanusi. The 28-year-old has played for Porto and has a contract that runs until 2027. Sanusi has been linked with a move to Leeds in the past, but ultimately opted to remain at Porto.

However, with his contract set to expire in two years, Leeds may reignite their interest in the player. Sanusi has played 154 games for Porto, contributing eight goals and three assists at full-back. He is a highly experienced player who would be a valuable addition to the Leeds squad.

In addition to Sanusi, Leeds are also interested in signing Shea Charles, a 22-year-old midfielder who had a standout season for Southampton. Charles led the Saints to the FA Cup semi-finals and the play-offs, scoring some important goals along the way.

However, the club's 'Spygate' scandal saw them replaced in the play-off final by Middlesbrough and given a four-point deduction in the Championship next season. As a result, many of their key players are now linked with moves away from the club, and Charles is one of them. Leeds are joined by Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Liverpool in the pursuit of Charles, who is valued at £25m.

Another player who could be on the move this summer is Harvey Elliott, a 23-year-old attacker who joined Aston Villa on loan last summer but made just nine appearances for the club. Elliott will return to Liverpool in the summer, but it is clear that he will be looking for regular game time elsewhere. Reports suggest that Leeds are interested in signing the young attacker, who could depart Anfield for £25m.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson believes that the price tag is 'worth a go' for Elliott, with £25m 'achievable' for a team with a tight transfer budget. A goalkeeper is also a priority position for Leeds, and a three-time league champion could be one of the best options between the sticks.

Dmytro Riznyk, a 27-year-old shotstopper who has been linked with a move to Elland Road, has impressed for Shakhtar Donetsk, making 41 appearances last season and keeping 22 clean sheets. Reports claim that Riznyk has appeared on Leeds' radar after Shakhtar made it to the semi-finals of the Conference League this season. A bargain defender who has shone in the Bundesliga could also be a brilliant addition to Farke's side.

Danilho Doekhi, a 27-year-old centre-half who is set to leave Union Berlin on a free transfer, has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Saudi Arabia and also Germany. Fabrizio Romano stated in April that Borussia Dortmund joined Leeds as keen suitors for the defender. Doekhi played every single minute for Union Berlin last season, scoring seven goals and assisting one.

He is valued at £11m by Transfermarkt, but his free agency status means that Leeds could be in with a chance of landing a major bargain in their pursuit of a defender. Finally, Leeds will look to bolster their options up front this summer with Haris Tabakovic a strong contender for a transfer. The TSG Hoffenheim striker, on loan at Mönchengladbach, has been linked with a move to Elland Road after he remained tight-lipped about his future in Germany.

Tabakovic has made 18 goal contributions this season and also helped lead Bosnia-Herzegovina to a spot at the upcoming World Cup. With a strong interest in the striker, with Farke's links to the German league potentially paving the way to a switch this summer





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Leeds United Summer Transfer Window Zaidu Sanusi Shea Charles Harvey Elliott Dmytro Riznyk Danilho Doekhi Haris Tabakovic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United: Willy Gnonto responds as Joel Piroe hints at exit in new messageJoel Piroe has been linked with leaving Leeds over the last few months after struggling in the Premier League. He has now taken to Instagram to send a possible hint at leaving in a message to fans.

Read more »

Transfers, contract deadlines, Farke deal - key summer dates for Leeds UnitedThese are the key dates Leeds United fans need to know for summer 2026

Read more »

Major new Trinity Leeds opening set to launchWork has been going on for some time ahead of the new opening coming to Trinity Leeds

Read more »

Daniel Farke added to revamped Leeds United mural alongside Bielsa and RevieThe design was first created in 2021 but had a recent repaint to include the current Leeds United boss

Read more »