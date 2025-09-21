Leeds United Soar to Victory Against Wolves, Claiming First Away Points and Boosting Confidence

Leeds United secured a convincing 3-1 away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, marking their first away points of the season and providing a significant boost to their confidence. The victory also saw the team move to seven points from five games, a positive result considering the circumstances. The game highlighted key performances, including goals from Calvert-Lewin, Stach, and Okafor, and a strong response from Gudmundsson following a previous setback. The win eases the pressure on the club, providing momentum heading into upcoming home matches and demonstrating the team's ability to perform under pressure.

Leeds United delivered a resounding performance at Molineux, securing a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers , a win that was thoroughly deserved. This triumph marked several significant milestones for the Whites. Firstly, it earned them their first away points of the season, a feat that was tantalizingly close the previous weekend against Fulham.

Secondly, it propelled the club to seven points from just five games, a commendable achievement considering the caliber of opponents they have faced and the challenging circumstances surrounding the team. This included a crucial victory against a winless Wolves, a direct relegation rival in the current standings. The win has created a significant seven-point gap between the two teams, a considerable advantage this early in the season. The only concern on an otherwise perfect day was the injury to Jayden Bogle, who was forced off the field with a foot injury. His foot swelled up, and he will undergo tests this week to determine the extent of the damage. Goalscoring was a critical factor for Leeds, having gone three games without finding the net. While they would have preferred a goal from open play, two goals did ultimately come from this situation. Calvert-Lewin demonstrated his aerial prowess with his first goal for the club, dominating in the air before and after the goal. Stach's goal from a free kick was sublime, leaving Jose Sa beaten at his near side by the sheer power of the strike. Stach then set up Okafor for his goal, a tidy low finish. These goals, a testament to their efficiency, were all scored within the first 14 minutes of the first half, giving the team an early advantage. Leeds had shown attacking intent before the goals, with several low crosses into the six-yard box that unfortunately went unconverted. This early flurry of goals was a welcome boost for the team and the fans alike.\Gabriel Gudmundsson's performance was another highlight, a strong reaction to his recent setback. Following a difficult game against Fulham, Gudmundsson showcased resilience and skill, producing some excellent recovery tackles and winning numerous duels. His form has been exceptional since he joined Leeds. Out of all the new signings this summer, Gudmundsson has consistently delivered impressive performances. His positional awareness and maturity are particularly noteworthy, demonstrating an exceptional understanding of when to attack and when to defend. Daniel Farke, speaking after the match, praised Gudmundsson's character, stating, “It says a lot. It's fine when the sun is shining, but it is more important you respond to a setback. He scored the own goal of the century [vs Fulham] and then the next game is always difficult. He showed defensive steel and his combinations with Noah Okafor were excellent.” Gudmundsson's response to the pressure underscores the importance of mental fortitude in professional football.\The victory against Wolves has significantly eased the pressure surrounding the club. Another loss or another goalless game would have amplified the scrutiny on Leeds as they head into two challenging home matches against AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur. With the win, Leeds can now approach next week's match against the Cherries with greater freedom and confidence, less hesitant to take risks and dominate the game. As they have now demonstrated twice, they have the ability to secure wins against Premier League opposition, even when they are down. The impact of the Elland Road crowd cannot be underestimated. The fans will now undoubtedly be even more enthusiastic in the upcoming home games. Most importantly, Leeds has proved it can come back from difficult positions. Daniel Farke would have faced increasing pressure if the team had continued to struggle, as they threatened to early on in the season. However, his team displayed remarkable resilience, showcasing another aspect of their capabilities that had yet to be fully revealed this season. This includes coming back from a goal down, and now that they have this confidence, the future is bright





leedslivenews

