Leeds United Team News Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur Clash at Elland Road

Leeds United face Tottenham Hotspur in their final Premier League match before the November international break. Get the latest team news, injury updates, and predicted lineup for the 12:30pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Leeds United prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in their final Premier League fixture before the November international break. The match takes place at Elland Road with a scheduled kick-off at 12:30 pm. This contest serves as the immediate prelude to the international window, marking a critical juncture for both squads.

Early Team News and Injury Status

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke provided early team news ahead of the noon showdown with Tottenham Hotspur. Key players Noah Okafor, Anton Stach, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain under scrutiny regarding their availability for the match.

Also read TV and streaming details ahead of Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Noah Okafor is currently sidelined with an adductor injury. He has been restricted to individual training sessions this week. Anton Stach is also listed as a major doubt due to a foot issue. Similar to Okafor, Stach missed group training and was only able to participate in individual work by Thursday.

However, there is cautious optimism surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker missed training on Thursday due to a foot injury. Despite this, Daniel Farke expressed hope that Calvert-Lewin would return to training the following day and be fit for the Tottenham Hotspur clash. The striker has been struggling with this foot issue recently, which previously forced him to sit out sessions.

Advertisement

Manager Stance and Squad Selection Strategy

Daniel Farke addressed the squad's fitness levels during a press conference held on Thursday. He stated that while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not present for training, the management team remained hopeful for his recovery before the match.

The head coach explicitly labeled both Noah Okafor and Anton Stach as major doubts. Their inability to join full team drills highlights the severity of their respective injuries. Farke indicated that these players were working separately to manage their physical conditions.

In contrast to the injury concerns, centre-back Joe Rodon has returned to the first-team mix. Rodon completed his first full week of training with the squad. This marks a significant step in his recovery from a serious hamstring injury.

International Duty and Broader Implications

The timing of this match coincides with the announcement of England squad selections for the upcoming Nations League games. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was named in manager Thomas Tuchel's England squad for November's fixtures.

Keeper James Trafford was also included in the England national team list for the international break. The inclusion of these players in national squads adds pressure on Leeds United to manage player availability carefully.

Advertisement

Noah Okafor and Anton Stach remain the primary concerns for the Leeds United coaching staff. Their status depends on final fitness assessments before the noon kick-off. The club must balance the need for key players against the risk of exacerbating injuries before the break.

Match Logistics and Viewing Details

The match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The TNT Sports Ultimate package and HBO Max will also carry the live coverage.

Pre-match build-up will commence upon the arrival of the reporting team at Elland Road. Starting line-ups will be released as soon as they are announced by the clubs. In-game updates will follow the action at the venue.

Post-match analysis and reaction will be provided after the final whistle. Leeds United aim to finish their pre-break campaign with a strong performance against the improving Tottenham Hotspur side. The result will influence their standing before the international window commences.