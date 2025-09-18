Leeds United Travel to Wolves: Farke Faces Crucial Questions Ahead of Key Match

Leeds United face a must-not-lose clash against fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manager Daniel Farke faces a number of pressing issues, including an away goal drought, the fitness of key players, and a concerning lack of attacking potency. Can Leeds turn their fortunes around?

Leeds United face a crucial match against Wolverhampton Wanderers , just five games into the Premier League season. Both teams are desperate for a win, with Leeds yet to score away from home and Wolves having failed to pick up a single point. Leeds have drawn a blank in open play after four matches, while Wolves haven't fared much better. Daniel Farke , Leeds manager, will address the media today to discuss a number of pressing issues.

One key topic will be his choice at right-wing, after deciding to play Aaronson there against Fulham. Despite managing speculation, Farke will offer insight into the performance of Daniel James, who suffered a knock to the side after coming on as a substitute against Fulham. The manager will also provide updates on the fitness of goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who is doubtful for the game with a quad injury, and Joel Piroe, who is recovering from a foot problem. Farke will address whether Saturday's match is a 'must-win' for Leeds or a 'must-not-lose'. While he aims for three points in every game, recent performances have shown a preference for securing a draw rather than risking a late loss for a win. A victory would put Leeds seven points ahead of Wolves, a significant advantage so early in the season. Confidence is also needed in front of goal for Leeds, with their inability to score from open play a growing concern. Farke has hinted that the lack of full fitness levels from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor contributes to this issue, but he hasn't explained fully why Leeds have lacked attacking thrust. He has, however, named four players - Willy Gnonto, Aaronson, James and Jack Harrison - who have a point to prove in the Premier League. Ultimately, Farke himself has a point to prove this season





