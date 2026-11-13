Leeds Violence Stats: Highest Incident Areas Oct 2025 to Sep 2026

Leeds Observatory data reveals 39,126 violence and sexual offences between October 2025 and September 2026. Leeds city centre recorded the highest number with 3,400 incidents.

Official records from the Leeds Observatory indicate that Leeds city centre experienced the highest volume of violent and sexual offences among all monitored locations in the region. The data covers a specific twelve-month window running from October 2025 through September 2026. During this period, authorities documented a total of 39,126 separate reports across the entire city.

City Centre Leads Violence Reports

The Leeds Observatory data highlights that the city centre area recorded 3,400 distinct reports of violence and sexual offences between October 2025 and September 2026. This figure represents the largest concentration of such incidents within a single defined zone during the specified timeframe. The high volume in the central district reflects the density of commercial activity, nightlife venues, and public gathering spaces that characterize the urban core.

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Armley And New Wortley Second

Following the city centre, the Armley and New Wortley area recorded 1,016 reports of violence and sexual offences during the same period. This location stands as the second most affected zone according to the official statistics released by the Leeds Observatory. The number of incidents here significantly trails the city centre but remains notable when compared to other residential and commercial districts within the broader metropolitan area.

Lincoln Green St James Figures

Lincoln Green and St James recorded 971 reports of violence and sexual offences between October 2025 and September 2026. This specific area ranks third in the list of highest incident locations provided by the official Leeds Observatory data. The figures for this district indicate a slightly lower level of reported violent and sexual crimes compared to Armley and New Wortley, yet still contribute substantially to the overall city totals.

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Chapel Allerton South Incident Count

The fourth location identified in the Leeds Observatory dataset is Chapel Allerton South and Chapeltown, which had 710 reports of violence and sexual offences. This count covers the identical twelve-month period from October 2025 to September 2026. The data illustrates the distribution of crime across different neighbourhoods, showing how incident volumes decrease as one moves further from the primary hotspots identified in the report.

Classification Of Police Records

Police forces classify violence and sexual offences as a broad spectrum of crimes including harassment, public order offences, and sexual violence. The Leeds Observatory data aggregates these various categories into a single metric for reporting purposes. This classification ensures that the total figure of 39,126 reports reflects a comprehensive view of personal violent crime across Leeds. The definition encompasses a wide range of interactions that involve physical or psychological harm to individuals.