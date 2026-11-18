Leeds City Council reports that the Vision Zero strategy has reduced road incidents by 85 per year since 2023, aiming for zero fatalities by 2040 despite a 2025 death toll increase.

Leeds City Council has announced that its Vision Zero campaign is successfully reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries on the city's roads, according to new data released during Road Safety Week. The strategic initiative, which officially launched in November 2022, sets an ambitious goal to completely eliminate fatal and serious road injuries across Leeds by the year 2040. This long-term target relies on consistent behavior change and coordinated efforts between local authorities, emergency services, and the community to protect all road users.

Annual Reduction of 85 Incidents

Since the implementation of the strategy, the city has seen the number of road incidents fall by an annual average of 85 instances between 2023 and 2025. These figures demonstrate a tangible impact from the campaign in a relatively short period, showing that targeted interventions can yield measurable safety improvements. The data highlights the effectiveness of the council's approach in addressing the root causes of road accidents through sustained public engagement and enforcement.

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Targeting the Fatal Five Behaviors

The strategy focuses specifically on combating what officials term the fatal five dangerous driving habits: speeding, drunk driving, mobile phone use while driving, failure to wear seatbelts, and careless driving. By concentrating on these specific behaviors, the campaign aims to reduce the likelihood of severe collisions. West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority are collaborating with Leeds City Council to help all road users understand how they can contribute to keeping themselves and others safe. This multi-agency approach ensures that education, enforcement, and emergency response are aligned to maximize road safety outcomes.

2025 Deaths Rise to 16 from 11

Despite the overall decline in incidents, the number of road deaths increased in 2025 to 16, compared to 11 in 2024. This rise underscores the continued need for vigilance and positive behavior among all road users in the city. The increase in fatalities serves as a stark reminder that while progress is being made, the goal of zero deaths remains challenging to achieve. It highlights the importance of maintaining the momentum of the Vision Zero campaign to prevent further loss of life.

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Councilor Emphasizes Collective Responsibility

Councillor Tom Hinchcliffe, representing the Labour party for Bramley and Stanningley, stated that the Vision Zero campaign is having a real, tangible impact in helping to prevent and reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on roads. He emphasized that everyone has a part to play and that it is necessary to work together locally, regionally, and nationally to encourage the behavior change needed by all road users. Hinchcliffe noted that behind every collision statistic is a person whose life has been tragically cut short or who has suffered injuries that may take a very long time to recover from, if at all.

School Visits and Merrion Centre Stall

As part of Road Safety Week, the council's Travel Behaviour team is visiting schools in Leeds to provide travel training and road safety advice to pupils. This educational outreach aims to instill safe habits in young people from an early age, ensuring that the next generation is aware of the risks and responsibilities associated with road use. Additionally, the team will host a Vision Zero stall in the Merrion Centre to engage with the wider public, offering advice and resources to help pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers navigate the city safely. These activities are critical for reinforcing the message that road safety is a shared community responsibility.