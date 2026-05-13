Leeds vs Brighton: Farke hopes to break Brighton record

Losing the next four straight games at the beginning of the season, Leeds secured an unbeaten run of seven games after securing Premier League safety. They now face Brighton, who have proven to be a nemesis for Farke as he is still yet to see his teams score against them. Leeds have not won against Brighton in any of the last seven attempts and only won two of the last 20 meetings.

The Whites had started the season with just three wins from their opening nine games, losing the next four straight. The run started with a thumping at the American Express Stadium, with Leeds downed 3-0 courtesy of goals from Danny Welbeck and a brace from Diego Gomez.

Farke bounced back, however, and on Monday, saw his side extend their Premier League unbeaten run to seven games after safety was confirmed last week. The German still has not seen his teams score a single goal against Brighton in four attempts, with Leeds having not beaten them in their last seven attempts. In fact, Leeds have won just two of the last 20 meetings between Brighton and Leeds.

On Sunday, the clash will serve as a chance to put that record straight. Farke hopes for a personal first





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Leeds Brighton Farke Record Unbeaten Premier League

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