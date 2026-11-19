AI entrepreneur Alexandra Torresquintero and Fatima Haneef deny vandalizing Legal & General headquarters. Details on the October 14 Coleman Street incident and trial date provided.

Artificial intelligence entrepreneur Alexandra Torresquintero has formally denied causing £35,000 in damage to the central London headquarters of financial services giant Legal & General. Torresquintero, the 32-year-old founder of the AI voice technology company Papercup, and her co-defendant Fatima Haneef, 26, stood before the court to contest charges related to the vandalism that occurred at One Coleman Street on October 14 last year. The incident involved protesters splattering bright red paint over the building entrance and smashing windows, an act that targeted the corporate base of one of the UK's most prominent insurance and investment firms.

Core Details of the Vandalism Incident

The criminal damage took place around 2am on October 14, when the City of London Police were alerted to individuals actively damaging the premises on Coleman Street in central London. According to Superintendent Jesse Wynne of the City of London Police, the response team discovered significant property damage upon arrival, including the red paint splatter and broken windows that marred the facade of the financial institution. Torresquintero and Haneef were identified as the primary suspects in this coordinated act of vandalism, which fits into a broader pattern of similar attacks targeting major financial entities in the capital.

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Defendant Background and Political Motivations

Alexandra Torresquintero holds a degree from Yale University and has established herself as a significant figure in the artificial intelligence sector. She founded Papercup, a company employing 70 people that sells voice services to the media industry, and has authored multiple academic papers on AI speech and machine learning. Torresquintero has spoken at international conferences in Tokyo and Czechia, establishing a professional profile that starkly contrasts with the criminal allegations. Defense counsel Joseph Maggs highlighted Torresquintero's background as an artist, asking the court if her professional use of paint for her work would constitute a violation of the proposed restrictions.

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Judicial Restrictions and Legal Proceedings

High Court Judge David Richards issued strict bail conditions for both defendants, banning them from setting foot on Coleman Street and forbidding them from possessing any open container of paint or means of spraying paint in any public place. Judge Richards emphasized that the criminal damage was serious regardless of any political motivations behind the act, dismissing Torresquintero's query about artistic expression by stating that setting up an easel in the City of London would result in further legal trouble. The judge acknowledged the backlog in the court system and apologized while scheduling the formal trial for July 9, 2029, a date that reflects the complexity and volume of cases currently pending in the judicial system.

Context of Wider Red Paint Campaigns

This incident at Legal & General is part of a string of red paint attacks against large businesses in the City of London, including previous damages at the offices of JP Morgan, Invesco, and Barclays. While the activist group Palestine Action has claimed responsibility for earlier attacks, citing links to Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, it remains unknown if they were behind the October 14 Coleman Street vandalism. A spokesperson for Legal & General stated that the company is working closely with the City of London Police on the investigation and emphasized that the safety and wellbeing of their staff remain their highest priority during this period of unrest and legal proceedings.