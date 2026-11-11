Legally blind baker opens Albuquerque dream bakery

A New Mexico baker with retinitis pigmentosa opens Bumblebee Bakery and Coffee Shop, overcoming vision loss to serve scones, muffins and cheesecakes.

Lino Casiano, a legally blind baker living in Albuquerque, opened his long‑desired bakery, Bumblebee Bakery and Coffee Shop, on October 24 after the former ABQ Sweet Spot closed its doors.

How the bakery opened

When ABQ Sweet Spot announced its closure on June 30, Casiano decided to take over the location. The space, familiar to him from his previous job, became the home of the new shop. Casiano worked through menus, paperwork and approvals, relying on his wife Katelyn Turnbow for support and encouragement.

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Despite not being able to read recipes, Casiano uses technology to help in the kitchen. He photographs each recipe, zooms in to read the instructions, and relies on memorisation after repeated practice. This method allows him to produce house‑made scones, muffins and cheesecakes that both he and customers enjoy.

Stakeholder perspectives

"I was working with ABQ Sweet Spot when we learned it was shutting down," Casiano told Albuquerque Business First. He added that the relationship with the former owners eased the transition. Katelyn Turnbow, his wife, revealed that the paperwork and approval process took longer than expected, but she stood by him 100 per cent.

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Casiano's background as a baker in New York for roughly two decades informed his confidence. He said the move back to New Mexico was a joint decision: "My wife moved back and suggested we start a business here," he explained.

Impact on the community

Customers can now visit Bumblebee Bakery from Wednesday to Sunday, 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The shop provides a local spot for breakfast and coffee, with dishes crafted by Casiano himself. His story also highlights how people with visual impairment can adapt to skilled trades using adaptive techniques and supportive partners.

With his vision gradually worsening due to retinitis pigmentosa, Casiano hopes to continue baking for as long as possible. The bakery's opening marks a significant milestone for him and demonstrates the resilience of entrepreneurs who overcome physical challenges.