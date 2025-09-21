Legendary DJ JD Twitch of Optimo Espacio Dies at 57

Keith McIvor, better known as JD Twitch, the DJ half of the Optimo Espacio duo, has died at 57 after battling a terminal brain tumor. Tributes have poured in from fellow musicians and fans.

The music world mourns the loss of Keith McIvor, known to many as JD Twitch, a legendary figure in the Scottish DJ scene. He passed away on Friday afternoon at the age of 57, succumbing to a terminal brain tumor diagnosed earlier in the year. McIvor, one half of the influential duo Optimo Espacio , a weekly Sunday-night club held at the Sub Club in Glasgow, left behind a profound legacy of musical innovation and community building.

His partner in Optimo, Jonnie Wilkes (JG Wilkes), announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday via Instagram, sharing a series of photographs of the pair and expressing the immense impact McIvor had on his life. Wilkes described their 28-year partnership as transformative, highlighting the unique paths they forged together in the world of music. The outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians and fans underscores the profound effect McIvor had on the electronic music landscape, demonstrating his exceptional talent and the genuine connections he cultivated within the community.\In July, McIvor revealed his diagnosis of glioblastoma on social media, leading his wife, Marissa, to launch a Crowdfunder campaign to support his care. The campaign raised over £147,000 in less than three months, a testament to the widespread admiration and affection for the DJ. The money helped to provide him with the necessary care in the final months of his life. By August, his condition had progressed significantly, requiring 24-hour nursing care. This sad news sparked a wave of emotional responses from his fans and other DJ's and music producers. The music scene will never forget him and his work on the community. His impact was immense.\The tributes poured in from across the music spectrum, echoing a common sentiment of loss and gratitude. Daniel Avery described McIvor as an 'all-time great,' acknowledging the joy and unity Optimo brought to countless individuals. DJ Gonno vowed to carry on McIvor's legacy, expressing his gratitude for being mentored by him. The band BICEP, deeply impacted by Optimo, remembered McIvor as a 'titan of UK music and culture,' a kind and genuine individual. The messages of condolence, filled with love, respect, and cherished memories, showcase the deep bond McIvor shared with his peers and the profound void his absence leaves. His contribution to music and the community will be greatly missed. The family and friends of McIvor are in our thoughts and prayers. His legacy will be remembered and honored for years to come. His passion for music and community will live on forever through the memories of the people that knew him





