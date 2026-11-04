Legendary Drummer Clem Cattini Dies Aged 89 After Prolific Music Career

Tributes pour in for Clem Cattini, the session drummer who played on more UK number one singles than any other artist. He died aged 89 following a fall.

Legendary British session drummer Clem Cattini has died at the age of 89. The prolific musician passed away earlier this week after suffering a fall, an announcement that has prompted widespread tributes from across the music industry. Cattini was renowned for his work with an extensive array of pop and rock stars, leaving an indelible mark on the sound of modern music.

Cattini Recorded More Number Ones Than Any Other Drummer

Clem Cattini is believed to have played on more UK number one singles than any other drummer in history, with a total of 42 chart-topping records to his name. This extraordinary statistic underscores his status as a foundational figure in the early years of rock and roll in the United Kingdom. His versatility allowed him to collaborate with diverse artists ranging from serious rock acts to novelty performers like the Wombles and the Flower Pot Men.

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Among the many high-profile collaborations, Cattini worked with Sir Paul McCartney, Lou Reed, the Kinks, Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Marc Bolan, and Paul Weller. His discography also includes significant contributions to tracks by Donovan, Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck, Marianne Faithfull, the Bee Gees, the Hollies, and Ralph McTell. This breadth of work highlights his adaptability and demand among top-tier musicians during the mid-to-late twentieth century.

Telstar Success and Early Career Breakthroughs

Cattini's breakthrough in the music business occurred after he played at the famous 2i's Coffee Bar in Soho's Old Compton Street during the 1950s. This venue is widely recognized as the birthplace of the skiffle music movement, which inspired future stars including The Beatles. Before achieving solo fame, he played in a group called the Beat Boys, backing notable artists such as Billy Fury and Marty Wilde.

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In August 1960, Cattini joined Johnny Kidd and the Pirates, playing on their UK number one single Shakin' All Over. He later topped the charts as part of the instrumental group the Tornados in 1962 with the hit Telstar. This record reached number one not only in the UK but also in the US. The Tornados comprised guitarists Alan Caddy and George Bellamy, keyboard player Roger Lavern, and bassist Heinz Burt alongside Cattini.

Close Call With Led Zeppelin and Key Collaborations

Cattini came close to joining Led Zeppelin as their original drummer after working with bass player John Paul Jones during sessions with Donovan in the late 1960s. He recalled being invited to lunch by the fledgling group's new manager Peter Grant to discuss a project. However, due to a busy schedule, they never managed to meet, and subsequent attempts to reschedule also failed.

A year later, when Led Zeppelin's first album entered the charts, Cattini asked Peter Grant if that was the project he had wanted to discuss. It was indeed the case, but Cattini stated there was no point regretting anything, noting it was not a conscious decision but rather a matter of circumstances. He continued to work with other major acts, including standing in for the Kinks' drummer Mick Avory on tracks such as Till The End Of The Day.

Tributes From Tony Christie and Final Years

Singer Tony Christie paid tribute to Cattini on Facebook, describing him as a world-class musician and gentleman. Christie noted that Clem played on all his early MCA 1970s albums and hit singles, including (Is This The Way To) Amarillo. He expressed pride in having known Cattini and offered condolences to his family. Other collaborators also remembered his impact, including Steve Ellis of Love Affair, who died earlier this week aged 76.

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Cattini's career included playing drums on Dusty Springfield's 1966 chart-topper You Don't Have To Say You Love Me and backing her again for a concert at London's Royal Albert Hall thirteen years later. In 1971, he played drums on a Paul McCartney album named Thrillington, which was not released for another six years. He also drummed on Paul Weller's album track No Tears To Cry in 2010 and published his memoirs My Life, Through the Eye of a Tornado in 2019. Born in Stoke Newington, north London, in August 1937, Cattini leaves behind a legacy defined by his unmatched productivity and musical excellence.