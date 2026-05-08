Legumes and Soy Linked to Lower Blood Pressure Risk

A diet rich in beans, lentils, chickpeas, and soy can slash the risk of high blood pressure by almost a third, a major review suggests. Eating around 170g per day of legumes and 60g to 80g per day of soy can help lower blood pressure risk.

A diet rich in beans, lentils, chickpeas, and soy can slash the risk of high blood pressure by almost a third, a major review suggests.

Eating around 170g per day of legumes, such as beans and lentils, and 60g to 80g per day of soy, such as tofu and edamame, is optimal for cutting hypertension, researchers found. Nutritionists, including those from King's College London, examined 12 existing studies on the issue for the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health.

People consuming the most legumes had a 16 per cent lower risk of high blood pressure and those eating the most soy had a 19 per cent lower risk, when compared with those eating the least. Overall, the experts calculated a 30 per cent reduction in risk at 170g per day of legumes, while for soy there was a 28 to 29 per cent reduction in risk at 60g to 80g per day.

They said 100g of legumes is 'equivalent to a serving size of approximately one cup or five to six tablespoons of cooked beans, peas, chickpeas, lentils, soybeans or a palm-size serving of tofu.

' Soy foods include tofu, soy milk, edamame, tempeh, and miso. They added: 'Several potential mechanisms and components within legumes and soy foods may explain or contribute to the observed benefits on hypertension (high blood pressure) risk, including their content of minerals, fibre, and bioactive compounds. Eating around 170g per day of legumes, such as beans and lentils, and 60g to 80g per day of soy, such as tofu and edamame, is optimal for cutting hypertension.

'Both legumes and soy are high in potassium and magnesium, which have demonstrated blood pressure-lowering effects... 'Legumes and soy are also rich in dietary fibre, which is linked to lower rates of hypertension and overall cardiovascular disease risk. One in three adults in the UK - around 16million people - has high blood pressure, meaning a reading of 140/90 or higher, rising to at least one in two adults aged over 65.

Persistently high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major cause of premature death and disability because it can lead to strokes, heart attacks, and heart disease. According to the study, previous research has found a lower risk of heart disease with legumes and soy, but evidence relating to high blood pressure has been mixed.

The team said: 'Current legume consumption across Europe and the UK remains below dietary recommendations, with average intakes of only 8–15 g/day, far below the recommendations of 65 to 100 g/day recommended for overall cardiovascular health.

' They argued their 'findings provide further evidence in support of dietary recommendations to the public to prioritise and integrate legumes and soy foods as healthy protein sources in the diet. ' Tracy Parker, senior dietitian at British Heart Foundation, said: 'This new study adds to the growing evidence that legumes and soy foods can support healthier blood pressure as part of a whole-food, plant-based diet.

'While the findings are observational and can't prove cause and effect, they reinforce existing UK guidance to eat more beans, lentils, and other plant-based foods. 'Legumes and soy are naturally low in saturated fat and salt, and provide fibre, potassium, magnesium, and plant proteins - nutrients known to help maintain healthy blood pressure. 'They also tend to replace less healthy options on the plate, which may contribute to the overall benefit.

'The amounts linked with lower risk in this study - around 170g per day of legumes and 60-80g per day of soy foods - make them an affordable and easy choice to incorporate into everyday meals. 'Simple swaps, like choosing beans, lentils, chickpeas, or tofu in place of processed meats, can make a meaningful difference and help support healthier blood pressure as part of an overall balanced diet.





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Legumes Soy High Blood Pressure Blood Pressure-Lowering Effects Dietary Fibre Plant-Based Diet Potassium Magnesium Plant Proteins

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