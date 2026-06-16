Leica Biosystems Expands Aperio GT Elite Digital Scanner Availability to EMEA Following US Launch

Leica Biosystems has expanded the availability of its Aperio GT Elite high-throughput digital pathology scanner to the EMEA region after a successful US launch. The system features AI-powered quality control and SmartScan technology for automated, seamless scanning of mixed slides. The company will showcase the solution at the European Congress on Digital Pathology 2026.

Leica Biosystems , a Danaher company and a global leader in end-to-end anatomic and digital pathology solutions, has expanded the availability of its Aperio GT Elite digital scanner into the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East & Africa) following its launch in the United States in March 2026.

The system is engineered for high-throughput workflows, enabling laboratories to scale digital pathology adoption through faster scanning speeds and integrated AI-powered quality control. This expansion addresses the increasing market demand for more connected digital and computational pathology workflows in research settings. The Aperio GT Elite scanner is designed to improve workflow efficiency and minimize manual intervention. It incorporates embedded SmartScan™ technology, which uses barcode-driven intelligence to automatically apply optimal scan settings.

This capability allows mixed slides to be processed seamlessly in a single run without the need for manual sorting or adjustments. With scanning speeds of up to 103 slides per hour and scan times as fast as 22 seconds per slide for a 15mm x 15mm area at 40x magnification, the system delivers the automation and throughput required for routine, high-volume use while enhancing confidence in results.

Naveen Chandra, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems, stated that the strong market response from the US launch, coupled with growing demand for AI-enabled pathology workflows, has accelerated the EMEA expansion. He emphasized that as laboratories scale digital pathology adoption, they need solutions that combine throughput, efficiency, and assured image quality. The Aperio GT Elite, with its integrated quality control, is part of Leica Biosystems' broader digital pathology portfolio.

The company's full end-to-end offering-spanning the entire anatomic pathology workflow-positions it uniquely to help laboratories streamline operations, reduce rescans, and enable enterprise-scale digital pathology adoption. When paired with Aperio iQC software, the Aperio GT Elite brings AI-powered quality control directly into the scanning process. The software automatically detects common whole slide imaging artifacts and alerts users while slides remain on the scanner, allowing issues to be addressed before costly rework is necessary.

Leica Biosystems will showcase the Aperio GT Elite solution at booth #26 on Thursday, June 18, during the European Congress on Digital Pathology 2026 (ECDP) in Graz, Austria. Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to experience this industry-first system firsthand and explore the full range of Leica Biosystems' portfolio solutions. For additional information about the Aperio GT Elite solution and the comprehensive digital and computational pathology portfolio from Leica Biosystems, interested parties are directed to the company's website.

*Performance specifications based on a 15mm x 15mm scan area at 40x magnification. For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in end-to-end anatomic and digital pathology solutions.

The company provides a comprehensive product range for every step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. As the only company that owns the full workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to break down barriers between each step. Its mission of 'Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives' is central to its corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through its connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, Danaher works with customers to solve complex scientific and clinical challenges, helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients.

Powered by the Danaher Business System, the company's advanced science, technology, and proven ability to innovate enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Approximately 60,000 associates worldwide focus on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow





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Digital Pathology Aperio GT Elite Leica Biosystems High-Throughput Scanning AI Quality Control EMEA Expansion Smartscan Technology Danaher Whole Slide Imaging Research Use

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