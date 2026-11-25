Leicester City owner Khun Aiyawatt Top Srivaddhanaprabha has confirmed the club is no longer for sale after a structured investment process failed to produce an agreement. He also announced chief executive Kevin Davies will leave in December.

Leicester City owner Khun Aiyawatt Top Srivaddhanaprabha has confirmed the one-time Premier League title winners are no longer up for sale and there will be a refocus on rebuilding the side after years of decline.

The Foxes were put on the market in the summer after back-to-back relegations saw the side drop from the Premier League and straight through the Championship to land in England's third tier for just the second time in the club's 142-year history. An asking price of more than £200m was put on a League One club that a decade ago had defied all expectations by winning the Premier League title at 5,000-1 odds.

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No Buyers For Up For Sale Leicester City

Leicester never publicly acknowledged that the club had been put up for sale, with under-fire chief football officer Jon Rudkin going so far as to say he cannot comment on speculation. Khun Top, however, has now said that there were no takers when investment had been sought for a side that the Srivaddhanaprabha family, through its King Power duty free business in Thailand, have owned for 16 years.

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We recently undertook a structured process to explore whether new investment or a change of ownership could actually be the right thing for the club, Khun Top wrote in an open letter to Leicester City supporters. Those discussions have not resulted in an agreement, and I have decided to conclude the process to enable us to refocus on the work needed to move the club forward.

Three relegations in four years, having yo-yoed between the Premier League and Championship before going down to League One, has badly damaged the relationship between the Foxes owners and their supporter base. While a golden age of success was bankrolled by King Power, with Premier League glory in 2016 followed up by FA Cup success in 2021, high spending on an underperforming side in recent years has led to an increasing number of supporters calling for Khun Top to sell up.

Khun Top Honors Father Khun Vichai Memory

And it is not just euphoric sporting moments that have forged the bond he is talking about, as his father - and predecessor as Foxes chairman - Khun Vichai died in a helicopter crash outside the stadium in 2018. For my family and me, Leicester City has been a big part of our lives for many years, he said. We have experienced extraordinary moments together, as well as some very difficult ones.

Khun Top added that the struggles of recent years, which included the club being hit with a points penalty last season for breaking spending rules, has got him thinking a lot about our direction. Making better decisions as well as continuing to learn from our past experiences are two steps the club need to take, he said. Khun Top has insisted that through King Power, a company that has endured difficulties in recent years, the club's financial position remains secure.

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However, he added that there was work needed to put Leicester City on a more sustainable footing. That has been a principle behind the work and decisions of the last year - giving the club the appropriate support for its immediate circumstances, while building the organisational discipline and financial resilience that will underpin a responsible plan for future growth, he said.

Kevin Davies Steps Down As Chief Executive

As part of Khun Top's missive, he confirmed that chief executive Kevin Davies will be stepping down from the role in December. Davies had only been in the job since March, and was promoted to the position after a shake-up of a number of leadership roles.