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Leicester's struggle and Charlton's domination in WSL

Sports News

Leicester's struggle and Charlton's domination in WSL
FootballWslLeicester
📆5/23/2026 12:24 PM
📰bbcemt
23 sec. here / 16 min. at publisher
📊News: 61% · Publisher: 51%

Leicester, who finished bottom of WSL, have lost their last 11 WSL matches. They are struggling and an excellent performance from Charlton has them firmly on top. The goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse shows great reaction saves.

Leicester finished bottom of WSL and have lost their last 11 WSL matches. If Leicester don't get a grip of this game soon, Charlton will take advantage of City's fragility & control the game completely!

Incredible save from Sophie Whitehouse! What a save. Amazing reaction save from Whitehouse. That was stunning.

Charlton are firmly on top. It's been an excellent performance from the WSL 2 side. Leicester are really rattled. Charlton are on the front foot, dominating the ball and dominating the duels.

Realy good play from Charlton. They win the ball on the turnover. They look the most likely of the teams to go and get a goal

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bbcemt /  🏆 120. in UK

Football Wsl Leicester WSL Finish Lost Matches Struggle Charlton Domination Goalkeeper Reaction Saved Steve Martin Emma Bissell

 

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