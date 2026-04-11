Leicestershire relegation confirmed after appeal against 27-point penalty dismissed

Leicestershire's relegation from County Championship Division One is confirmed after their appeal against a 27-point penalty for an unfit pitch was dismissed.

Leicestershire's relegation from Division One of the County Championship has been confirmed after the club failed in its appeal against a points penalty. The independent cricket discipline panel handed down an initial 27-point punishment during the penultimate match of the season in mid-September.

The Foxes were stripped of all 19 points earned in their win over Glamorgan and hit with an extra eight-point penalty. They also received a further suspended eight-point deduction and a £5,000 fine. The appeal outcome means eight points are reinstated, but the relegation stands. For more than five weeks, Leicestershire's relegation and the survival of Essex, who finished 17 points above the Foxes, remained in limbo.

Also read Leicestershire's County Championship relegation confirmed as points deduction for 'poor' pitch upheld

Appeals Panel Rejects Leicestershire Pitch Appeal

The appeals panel upheld the disciplinary tribunal's decision to dock Leicestershire the 19 points earned in the win against Glamorgan. The club failed to show it had acted reasonably in preparing the pitch, which was rated as poor and deemed sub-standard. The panel also rejected Leicestershire's attempt to bring forward fresh evidence presented by the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief curator Tony Hemmings. The panel stated the club is the author of its own misfortune.

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Its view was that there appears to have been a woeful lack of understanding of regulations by those in charge at Leicestershire. The panel said the evidence from Hemmings was reasonably available at the time of that hearing and rejected the submission to the contrary from Leicestershire's legal representative Mr Harris. The panel added that senior executives at a professional cricket club should be familiar with the regulations, or at least remind themselves of them as circumstances may require.

That was not done here, it said. Leicestershire chief executive Emma White said it was deeply frustrating that the expert evidence was not heard. She added that the club felt rushed and under considerable pressure throughout this process. We are hugely disappointed by this outcome, but we will not allow it to define us, she said in a statement.

Original Match Victory Under Scrutiny

Leicestershire's 42-run victory against Glamorgan on 23 August was just their second of the season and they thought it would aid their battle to avoid an immediate return to the second tier. But the condition of the pitch, which Glamorgan head coach Richard Dawson described at the time as tough for batters, immediately came under scrutiny.

Match officials asked for the England and Wales Cricket Board's pitch and grounds advisor Andy Mackay to carry out an inspection after the game finished. The highest team score in the match was Leicestershire's 257 all out in their second innings.

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While Leicestershire head coach Alfonso Thomas argued that the surface had been prepared in the same way as the pitch used against Yorkshire, he also acknowledged it was a bit drier than what we wanted for the match against Glamorgan. The Foxes won that June game against Yorkshire by an innings and 39 runs. Leicestershire's head groundsman Callum Lewin told the cricket regulator there were circumstances leading up to the game that were just out of my control.

Ground Conditions And Filming Delays Cited

Those included the exceptionally hot summer weather and an unscheduled Bollywood filming event that took place at Uptonsteel Grace Road days before the match started. It was said the arrangements for this had been chaotic, with another member of the ground staff, Mark Smith, saying the 13 hours that the pitch was left uncovered was crazy. Foxes CEO White said the grounds team has her full support and added that she remains immensely proud of the work they do.

Come pre-season, we will be ready to battle it out in Division Two, and to fight our way back, she continued.