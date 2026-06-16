Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Thailand Family Getaway Before Perrie Edwards' Wedding

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoyed a sun-soaked family holiday in Thailand with husband Andre Gray and their twin daughters before attending bandmate Perrie Edwards' wedding in Portugal. She also opened up about betrayal and forgiveness in her relationship.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she jetted off on a quick family getaway to Thailand ahead of Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards' Portuguese wedding. The singer, 34, was all smiles as she spent quality time with her husband Andre Gray and their twin daughters during the sun-soaked trip at five star hotel Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan, which starts at £300-a-night.

Leigh-Anne looked incredible in a black bikini as she hit the beach with her four-year-old daughters before going for a swim in the sea. The Sweet Melody singer also shared sweet photos of her little girls swimming in the pool in matching rubber rings while enjoying a floating breakfast, complete with watermelon and pancakes. The star also stunned in a summery white floral dress as she pouted for a selfie with footballer husband Andre, also 34.

Leigh-Anne tied the knot with Andre in June 2023 after welcoming their twins together in August 2021. She captioned the holiday post: 'More holiday spam! Sorry not sorry, @anantararasananda we had the most beautiful stay, mentally I'm still here. Thailand will now be one of those places we will have to visit every year without fail'.

The holiday comes days before Leigh-Anne attended Little Mix bandmate Perrie's glamorous wedding with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Faro. Perrie and her former England international footballer husband, both 32, exchanged vows at the picturesque Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in the village of Estoi, near where Perrie owns a holiday villa. Perrie is said to have been planning for the wedding for some time and could not wait for it to come.

The couple have dated for ten years and been engaged for four after Alex proposed during a romantic walk on the beach. While there has been recent discussion of tension between Perrie and former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson following an explosive interview from the former, Leigh-Anne and fellow bandmate Jade Thirlwall were in attendance.

Jade had to leave Portugal early due to festival commitments and Perrie and Leigh-Anne gave their all on the dancefloor to En Vogue, remembering all the choreography. Celtic midfielder Alex and Perrie invited 140 guests including their son Axel, four, baby Alanis and footballers Mason Mount, Danny Welbeck and Kieran Gibbs. Leigh-Anne's post with Andre comes after she revealed she had been betrayed by him.

Speaking to Paloma Faith on her Mad Sad Bad podcast, Leigh-Anne said: 'I went through a bit of a weird time with my husband actually and I think that sort of not being totally honest and losing trust and that kind of betrayal. I think like heartbreak is wild, like it's awful and especially someone that you're so madly in love with and that they can hurt you.

' The singer explained how footballer Andre realised he was being selfish after he moved abroad to Greece to play for Aris Thessaloniki. She continued: 'Well, I think that person has to want to change and he did. And I think you can go through things in relationship, but if they aren't willing to change for you, forget it.

They have to do the work and they have to turn it around because again it's not you, it's not on you. He went to therapy and I think for us what really helped for us, he started playing abroad and he had more time to himself to kind of look and realise that everything that he was doing was not how you make a relationship work, it's not. It's selfish.

' She also said the footballer went out of his way to change for her, which led to her learning the power of forgiveness. When she was asked what she has learnt about heartbreak, Leigh-Anne admitted she was still with the person who broke her heart. She said: 'Some people might say, oh well why are you still with them? or why are you still giving them another chance?

I guess that can be seen as a weakness and not putting yourself first but I think only you know what is truly right for you.





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