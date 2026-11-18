Leigh Francis enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle tonight with a secret mission to bring chaos as Keith Lemon, joining Wayne Rooney and others in the new series.

Leigh Francis is set to make his highly anticipated debut on the reality television staple I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! during tonight's episode, bringing with him a pre-planned mission that promises to disrupt the established dynamics of the jungle camp. The comedian, who is fifty-three years old, arrives not merely as himself but as a strategic catalyst designed to inject fresh energy and unpredictability into the cast before the initial group bonding solidifies.

Mission To Stoke Camp Chaos

According to sources close to the production, Francis has been tasked with completing a specific objective on his journey to the camp, requiring assistance from his fellow campmates to ensure he arrives without failure. Producers have identified him as the perfect candidate to shake up the social hierarchy once the initial contestants have had time to get to know one another, anticipating that his presence will prompt a significant amount of chaos within the camp.

Also read I'm A Celeb Fans Predict AJ Odudu Return With Leigh Francis After Launch Night Elimination

While Francis has officially signed up as himself, insiders suggest he will frequently switch into his famous alter ego, Keith Lemon. This persona is described as much more fun and willing to stir things up without qualms, meaning viewers can expect the trademark wit and provocation associated with the character to play a central role in the early episodes of the series.

Fans Invite Return After Juice Cancellation

This appearance marks a significant return to the screen for Francis following the conclusion of his panel show Celebrity Juice, which ended in 2022. During its twenty-six series run, the program was known for Keith Lemon's body-shaming jibes directed at team captain Fearne Cotton and the coining of the nickname Holly Willoughbooby for the former This Morning host. His last on-screen appearance prior to this jungle adventure was in 2024 on The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer.

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Fernand had previously turned down the opportunity to join the Australian Outback series, telling a fan in a past interaction that he did not want to participate despite being approached. However, his close friends and colleagues on ITV, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, have long championed his inclusion in the franchise. The Geordie duo recently issued an open invite on their podcast, describing his arrival as a full-circle moment that would provide revenge for a sketch performed on The Keith Lemon Sketch Show a decade ago.

Cast Dynamics And Early Elimination Drama

Francis joins a diverse lineup for this year's series, which kicked off on Monday, including former England captain Wayne Rooney, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, actresses Claire Sweeney and Joanna Page, and Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson. Among them, Wayne Rooney stands out as the highest-paid campmate with an estimated worth of £200 million, while Joanna Page is known for her roles in Gavin & Stacey and winning the 21st series of Taskmaster.

The jungle has already seen historic drama with AJ Odudu becoming the earliest person to leave in the show's history after losing a head-to-head elimination trial against Claire Sweeney on Monday night. Although initially sent home in a jeep, emotional and regretful of letting herself down, the Big Brother host was interrupted by hosts Ant and Declan, who revealed her time on the show was not quite over, allowing her to remain in the competition.