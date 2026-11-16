Leigh Ross Charged After Fatal Leeds Police Chase Killed Cameron Bell and Jade Langton

Leigh Ross faces multiple charges after a stolen BMW chase in Leeds resulted in the deaths of Cameron Bell and Jade Langton. Ross appeared in court and expressed remorse for the tragic collision.

Leigh Ross, a 39-year-old man from Harrogate, has been charged with serious driving offenses following a fatal collision in south-west Leeds that claimed the lives of Cameron Bell, 22, and Jade Langton, 23. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on Gelderd Road, where a blue BMW 123D struck a white Volkswagen Scirocco, killing both occupants of the smaller vehicle.

Details of the Lethal Traffic Collision

The court was told that the tragic sequence of events began after Ross was allegedly observed performing doughnuts at a car meet, prompting police attempts to intercept the vehicle. When the driver failed to comply, Ross accelerated the stolen BMW, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on two separate roads before executing a U-turn that led directly to the fatal impact.

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Prosecuting attorney Ryan Thornton detailed how the high-speed pursuit ended when the blue BMW crashed into the white VW Scirocco as it was turning onto Gelderd Road. The collision caused catastrophic damage to the Volkswagen, leaving its front and driver's side virtually destroyed and resulting in the immediate death of Mr. Bell at the scene and the subsequent death of Ms. Langton in the hospital.

Charges and Court Proceedings Summary

Ross appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where he faced charges including two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing death by driving while disqualified, and two counts of causing death by driving while unlicensed or uninsured. Additional charges include failing to stop for a police officer and aggravated vehicle taking, reflecting the severity of the unlawful act.

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During the hearing, Ross was seen shaking and weeping in the dock, offering a brief apology to the court by stating 'I am sorry.' His defense solicitor, Kara Frith, confirmed that Ross intends to plead guilty to the charges at the next stage of legal proceedings. Due to the gravity of the offenses, the case must be handled at Leeds Crown Court rather than the magistrates' court.

Arrests of Other Individuals Involved

Three other individuals were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after being treated in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash. These individuals included two boys aged 16 and 17, along with a 16-year-old girl who were passengers in the BMW during the incident. They have since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Family Grief and Broader Context

The victims, who both lived in nearby York, have left their loved ones in deep mourning. Jade Langton's older sister, Keelie, posted a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook, describing her sibling as her 'angel' and noting the permanent change in her life. Ross was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court, maintaining the high stakes of the upcoming trial.

Police Oversight and Previous Incidents

West Yorkshire Police have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has already opened an investigation to review the handling of the pursuit. This tragedy comes three months after a separate high-speed chase on the A66 near Middlesbrough resulted in the deaths of two police officers and five teenagers, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding dangerous driving pursuits.