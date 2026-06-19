Leinster Retain United Rugby Championship with Dominant Final Win Over Bulls

Leinster secured a second consecutive United Rugby Championship title with a commanding 36-7 victory over the Bulls at Croke Park. The Irish province's win serves as redemption after their recent European Champions Cup final loss. Leinster's relentless pressure and the Bulls' disciplinary issues, including two first-half yellow cards, paved the way for tries from Tommy O'Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jack Conan, Sam Prendergast, and Harry Byrne. Two Bulls tries were controversially disallowed by the TMO. This triumph makes Leinster the first team to defend the URC crown since the 2021 rebrand and their tenth league title overall.

Leinster retained their United Rugby Championship title with a decisive 36-7 victory over the Bulls in the final at Croke Park , securing their second consecutive championship.

This win helps offset the disappointment of their recent European Champions Cup final loss to Bordeaux-Begles. Leinster dominated from the start, building a 22-0 halftime lead through tries by Tommy O'Brien, Rieko Ioane, and Jack Conan. The Bulls struggled with discipline, receiving two yellow cards for deliberate knock-ons in the first half. Sam Prendergast and Harry Byrne added further scores in the second half, while a try by Canan Moodie was the sole response for the Bulls.

Two additional Bulls tries were controversially disallowed by the television match official. With this triumph, Leinster became the first team to defend the URC title since the competition's 2021 rebrand, marking their tenth league championship overall. The Bulls suffered their fourth final defeat in the past five years. The match began with an early setback for the Bulls as Canan Moodie was sin-binned in the second minute for a deliberate knock-on that stopped a promising Leinster attack.

This indiscipline set the tone. Tommy O'Brien capitalized on a Handre Pollard error, kicking a loose ball and sprinting to score under the posts. Leinster's second try followed soon after: Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan combined to free Rieko Ioane, who stepped inside a defender and touched down in the corner. Despite some strong Bulls defense, the pressure told again before halftime when Jack Conan powered over from close range after a sustained drive.

A Prendergast penalty later made it 25-0 at the break. In the second half, Sam Prendergast continued his impressive performance, scoring a try from a ruck near the line and then converting it for a 29-0 lead. The Bulls managed a consolation try when Moodie finished an attacking move, with Pollard converting.

However, the Bulls were denied another score when a Harold Vorster grounding was overturned by the TMO. Leinster then briefly played with 14 men after James Lowe was yellow-carded, but Joe McCarthy's crucial turnover preserved the clean sheet. Replacement Harry Byrne completed the scoring with a late try and conversion, while a potential Bulls score was also chalked off for a forward pass. The final whistle confirmed Leinster's comprehensive victory and historic title defense





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