Leith van Onselen Warns of 2027 Economic Pain for Australia

Economist Leith van Onselen predicts severe economic challenges for Australians in 2027, citing rising interest rates, job losses, and housing market instability.

Australia is bracing for a period of significant economic hardship as top economist Leith van Onselen warns that households face a converging crisis of rising interest rates, declining property values, and persistent inflation. The outlook for everyday Australians has deteriorated further following a sharp downturn in the United States stock market, where artificial intelligence-linked shares suffered substantial losses. While this global tech correction may cause some anxiety regarding superannuation balances, van Onselen emphasized that domestic policy decisions remain the primary driver of local economic strain.

Policy Clash Drives Household Pain

Leith van Onselen identifies the fundamental issue not as global market volatility, but as a structural conflict between fiscal and monetary policy within Australia. He criticizes the federal government for excessive expenditure, describing their fiscal approach as spending like drunken sailors. This aggressive government spending increases overall economic demand, which directly contradicts the Reserve Bank of Australia's efforts to cool the economy by raising interest rates.

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The result is a squeeze on ordinary citizens who bear the brunt of both high borrowing costs and inflated prices caused by government spending. Van Onselen argues that while the RBA raises rates to reduce consumer spending, the government continues to fuel demand through its budgetary actions. This creates a burnout economy where households are financially hammered by the opposing forces of monetary tightening and fiscal expansion.

Housing Market and First-Home Buyers

Leith van Onselen specifically highlights the precarious position of recent first-home buyers who utilized the 5 per cent deposit scheme. He accuses the government of attracting these marginal borrowers with favorable terms before altering key housing policies, such as negative gearing and capital gains tax rules. This sequencing of policy changes has exacerbated the downturn in home values, leaving many new homeowners facing negative equity.

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The economist describes the situation for these buyers as absolutely awful, noting that the government sucked in a large number of people under the initial scheme and then pulled the rug out from under them. As housing prices plummet across the country, these individuals are left vulnerable to the falling market without adequate protection or guidance. This targeted criticism underscores the belief that poor policy management is disproportionately affecting new entrants to the property market.

Job Losses and Unemployment Forecast

Leith van Onselen points to recent job cuts at major corporations like David Jones and Canva as early indicators of a broader labor market contraction. He explains that as operational costs rise due to inflation and interest rates, firms are forced to cut costs, which inevitably leads to reducing staff numbers. The economist predicts that unemployment rates will climb above 5 per cent next year, aligning with forecasts from the RBA and major banks.

This trend is expected to intensify as companies continue to struggle with the dual pressures of high input costs and weak consumer demand. The labor market is already showing signs of stress, with layoffs in significant retail and technology sectors suggesting that more job losses are likely to follow. Workers across various industries should anticipate a challenging environment as businesses prioritize cost reduction over expansion.

AI Disruption and Fuel Crises

Artificial intelligence presents a dual threat to the Australian economy, acting as both a source of employment uncertainty and a driver of material shortages. Leith van Onselen notes that firms are increasingly using AI to replace worker tasks to save costs, which adds a layer of risk to job security in certain sectors. Simultaneously, the global boom in data center construction is draining building materials and drawing construction workers away from local housing projects.

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Furthermore, the surge in demand for computer chips is driving up global prices, which feeds into inflation across numerous product categories. In addition to tech-related inflation, Australia faces a severe diesel crisis that threatens to worsen in the coming year. As the most diesel-dependent economy on Earth, Australia relies heavily on imports for mining, transport, and construction, making it vulnerable to global supply shortages.

Wage Stagnation and Future Outlook

Leith van Onselen concludes that the combination of soaring fuel costs and falling real wages creates a disastrous economic scenario for Australians. After adjusting for inflation, wages are projected to track at levels seen in 2011, representing a drop of more than 5 per cent from their peak. This decline in purchasing power will persist throughout the next year, compounding the financial distress of households.

The economist warns that potential diesel shortages could force firms, farms, and miners to cut output, sending shockwaves through the entire economy. With global fuel prices rising and domestic purchasing power eroding, the forecast for 2027 remains grim. Van Onselen advises against panic regarding share market fluctuations but stresses that the underlying economic fundamentals are deteriorating rapidly due to policy mismanagement and global pressures.