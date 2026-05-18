Lena Dunham accuses Adam Driver of abuse on Girls set; he decries specifics, promises own memoir

Lena Dunham has accused Girls cast member Adam Driver of having been verbally and physically abusive on the set, while Dunham has written a memoir Famesick about their relationship, which was full of mistakes and conflicts. In response, Driver sarcastically promised to write his own tell-all book, as the Girls star and writer alleged abusive behavior by the actor years ago.

Actor Adam Driver sarcastically promised to write his own tell-all memoir about the experience of working with Lena Dunham, after the Girls star and writer accused him of having been verbally and physically abusive while on the set a decade ago.

According to Dunham's new memoir, their real-life relationship wasn't too different. He appeared angry and muttered to co-star Miles Teller, 'I have no idea what she's talking about'. Lena Dunham claims Adam Driver threw a chair and punched a hole through a wall in meltdowns on Girls set. He added that he could be protective, loving even.

James Grey, the director of the film Paper Tiger, believes US President Donald Trump is a 'symptom' of the malaise which comes from the idea: 'how can I make the most money out of this'.

'If you tell people that it doesn't matter if they are a good person, then it leaves them adrift', he added. In Cannes on Sunday, Driver was promoting his new film Paper Tiger, in which he stars as a New Jersey brother who gets in over his head with the Russian mafia. Miles Teller plays his brothe





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Girls Actress Actor Driver Controversy Abuse Misconduct New Memo Newspaper Writer Film Movie New Cast Member Director

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK toll worker's petty revenge: counting driver's pennies, causing smirk to spread on RedditA Reddit user shared the story of a toll worker who counted the pennies the driver had paid with, causing the driver to feel embarrassed while leaving £5 of change. The worker pointed out that trying to make a statement was misdirected and that he was a simple employee with no authority.

Read more »

NASCAR Driver Kenseth Triple Crown Dream Ends in Crucial Final RacesRetired driver Bill Wallace expresses frustration about his poor performance at Watkins Glen, where he made mistakes and got frustrated with other drivers, especially after he felt his winning momentum was ruined.

Read more »

Adam Driver's defiant response when quizzed on Lena Dunham violence allegationsShe described her co-star's behaviour as 'feral'.

Read more »

Adam Driver Responds to Lena Dunham's Explosive Claims in His Cannes Press ConferenceActor Adam Driver finally responded to the controversial statements made by his former Girls boss, Lena Dunham, in her memoir Famesick. In his press conference for his new film Paper Tiger, Driver commented on the allegations involving Dunham's accusations of violent behavior on set and a potential affair.

Read more »