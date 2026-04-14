Lena Dunham Accuses Adam Driver of Aggressive Behavior on 'Girls' Set in New Memoir

Lena Dunham details alleged instances of aggressive behavior from Adam Driver on the set of 'Girls' in her new memoir, 'Famesick'. The claims include throwing a chair, punching a hole in a wall, and screaming at Dunham. The memoir is set for release on April 14th.

Lena Dunham , the creator and star of the HBO series Girls , has made startling revelations about her former co-star Adam Driver in her upcoming memoir, Famesick . The memoir details alleged instances of Driver's aggressive behavior on set, painting a picture of a tumultuous working relationship during the show's run from 2012 to 2017.

Dunham's claims include allegations that Driver threw a chair, punched a hole in his trailer wall, and screamed at her. These assertions, if true, depict a challenging and potentially hostile environment for Dunham, who was both the writer, director, and lead actress of the series. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for both Dunham and Driver, but as of the current time, no response has been received. This silence leaves room for speculation and further discussion about the validity of Dunham's claims and the atmosphere on the set of Girls.

Dunham, now 39, and Driver, now 42, worked together for six seasons on Girls, where their characters, Hannah Horvath and Adam Sackler, had an on-again, off-again relationship. This on-screen dynamic contrasts sharply with the alleged off-screen behavior described in Dunham's memoir. In an interview with The Guardian, Dunham explained that, at the time, she felt ill-equipped to challenge Driver's alleged conduct. She admitted that she did not have the confidence or the skill to assert herself and establish boundaries with him.

Dunham reflected on her younger self and the perception that such behavior was typical of 'great male geniuses'. She also mentioned that her upbringing shaped the way she understood men in positions of power. Dunham emphasized her respect for and positive relationships with other male figures in her life, like Judd Apatow and Mark Ruffalo, highlighting the contrast between those interactions and her experiences with Driver. Her comments point to a broader discussion about workplace dynamics, power imbalances, and the challenges of navigating creative environments. Her statements also bring attention to the role of communication and assertiveness when dealing with colleagues and team members in creative projects.

Driver's career was significantly boosted by his role in Girls. Following his success on the show, he went on to star as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars franchise and earned two Academy Award nominations. Dunham's memoir, scheduled for release on Tuesday, April 14, offers a contrasting narrative of their shared professional history. While Dunham does not dwell exclusively on negative experiences, the book is poised to shed light on her perception of her work with Driver, which will likely fuel further media attention and public discussion.

Dunham has also found continued success in the entertainment industry. She has entered a partnership with Netflix, securing a deal for her rom-com, Good Sex, which she will write and direct. The film, starring Natalie Portman, is valued at $55 million and is expected to release sometime this year. Beyond her success with Netflix, Dunham also directed and starred in the film Tiny Furniture in 2010. Famesick: A Memoir is set for release on Tuesday, April 14, and is set to stir further discussion about workplace dynamics and the challenges of working in the creative world.





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