Lena Dunham Claims Adam Driver Nearly Had Intimate Encounter Before Engagement Amid On-Set Meltdowns

In her new memoir, Lena Dunham reveals a near-intimate moment with Adam Driver just a month before his engagement to Joanne Tucker. Dunham also alleges Driver exhibited explosive on-set behavior, including throwing a chair and punching a wall.

Lena Dunham , the creator and star of the acclaimed HBO series Girls , has revealed in her new memoir, Famesick, startling details about her interactions with co-star Adam Driver . Dunham, now 39, claims that just a month before Driver, 42, became engaged to Joanne Tucker, the two of them were on the cusp of a more intimate encounter.

The memoir details a period where Dunham and Driver spent a significant amount of time together rehearsing and conversing, with their discussions veering into flirtatious territory. Dunham recounts a specific instance where Tucker, then Driver's girlfriend and now his wife, was out of town for a play. Driver began visiting Dunham's home almost every night. Dunham describes herself as being in a fragile state at the time, a cautious and fearful version of herself, suggesting that perhaps Driver was drawn to her vulnerability or that it created a more balanced dynamic between them. Driver himself is quoted as telling Dunham, You still home alone, Dunham. Okay. I'm riding down to you. But I'm warning you, if I come up, I'm not leaving this time.

Despite the intensity of his words, Dunham ultimately did not open the door when he arrived, a decision she describes as both simple and impossible, like ignoring a doorbell or pretending to be asleep. She felt that crossing that boundary would lead to humiliation and diminish any authority she held, and that her heart, though bruised, would be irrevocably broken.

Following this near-encounter, Driver apparently confided in Dunham, stating that when his girlfriend was away, he realized he was not good alone and needed someone to keep him in line. Dunham expresses her astonishment and heartbreak upon learning of Driver's engagement shortly thereafter, feeling that she was merely a distraction and not someone who held any significant role in his life beyond their professional collaboration. She acknowledges his piercing gaze and all-consuming presence when they were in character as scene partners, but recognizes that in real life, she lacked the ability to truly influence or guide him. Even at work, she felt she couldn't enforce rules, despite being in a position of authority.

Dunham also sheds light on Driver's alleged on-set behavior, describing him as spectacularly rude. She alleges that he threw a chair in her direction, punched a hole in his trailer wall, and screamed in her face during their time on Girls. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Dunham expressed her regret at not having the skills at the time to assert her position as his boss. She mused that in her twenties, she mistakenly believed that such behavior was characteristic of great male geniuses, a stark contrast to her own upbringing by a similarly talented but far more respectful father.

Reflecting on their final scene together, Dunham recalls Driver telling her, I hope you know I'll always love you. She expressed a hopeful sentiment about future collaborations and shared laughter over their past, but acknowledged that they never spoke again. Furthermore, Dunham details an unscripted, intimate, and confusing moment during the filming of a sex scene in the first season of Girls, where Driver reportedly handled her roughly, throwing her around as they portrayed their characters.

The incident with Driver's near-visit occurred just one month before his engagement to Joanne Tucker in June 2013. Their on-again, off-again relationship on Girls, which ran from 2012 to 2017, mirrored some of the intensity and complexity of their off-screen interactions, with Dunham playing Hannah Horvath and Driver portraying Adam Sackler throughout all six seasons. Dunham was 25 and Driver was 28 when the series began





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lena Dunham Adam Driver Girls Memoir On-Set Behavior

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lena Dunham calls Adam Driver a 'half-man, half-beast' who had violent episodesDunham described Driver as 'something feral' in her forthcoming memoir, which includes several allegations about her former Girls co-star.

Read more »

Lena Dunham Accuses Adam Driver of Aggressive Behavior on 'Girls' Set in New MemoirLena Dunham details alleged instances of aggressive behavior from Adam Driver on the set of 'Girls' in her new memoir, 'Famesick'. The claims include throwing a chair, punching a hole in a wall, and screaming at Dunham. The memoir is set for release on April 14th.

Read more »

Lena Dunham Recalls ‘Aggressive’ Adam Driver Outbursts Behind The Scenes Of GirlsDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Lena Dunham deserves an apologyFamesick, her excellent new memoir, is proof that being the 'voice of a generation' takes a brutal toll

Read more »

Lena Dunham Reveals Infidelity in Memoir, Detailing Affair with Ex During Jack Antonoff RelationshipActress Lena Dunham's new memoir, Famesick, discloses her affair with a former partner during her relationship with Jack Antonoff, addressing infidelity rumors and reflecting on the complexities of love and loss.

Read more »

Lena Dunham Admits to Cheating on Jack Antonoff in New MemoirLena Dunham's new memoir, Famesick, reveals that she cheated on Jack Antonoff during their relationship. The actress details the circumstances, including a temporary separation and reconnection with an ex. She also addresses rumors about Antonoff's infidelity and fan theories involving Lorde.

Read more »