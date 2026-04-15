Lena Dunham Claims Near-Intimate Moment with Adam Driver Before His Engagement

In her new memoir, Famesick, Lena Dunham reveals she and Adam Driver almost shared an intimate exchange shortly before he became engaged to Joanne Tucker. Dunham also details alleged instances of Driver's erratic on-set behavior during their time on Girls.

Lena Dunham 's new memoir, Famesick, reveals a close call with co-star Adam Driver , alleging that the two nearly shared an intimate moment just one month before Driver's engagement to Joanne Tucker. Dunham, 39, recounts in her book that she and Driver, 42, spent considerable time rehearsing and conversing in a manner that bordered on flirtatious leading up to his engagement announcement.

During this period, Driver's then-girlfriend, Joanne Tucker, 43, was away for work. Dunham details how Driver frequented her home almost every night, describing herself as frail and fawning, a state she believed might have garnered his sympathy or leveled their perceived power dynamic. She quotes Driver as saying, You still home alone, Dunham. Okay. I'm riding down to you. But I'm warning you, if I come up, I'm not leaving this time. Dunham's response was to tell him to call when he was outside, and she ultimately did not answer the door. She reflects that while it felt as simple as ignoring a doorbell, a wiser part of her recognized that crossing that boundary would lead to humiliation and a bruised heart.

Driver later confided that he felt he was no good alone when his girlfriend was away and needed someone to keep him in line. Dunham expresses her shock and sense of being merely a distraction, realizing she was not the one who would truly keep him in line, even in their professional capacity on the show Girls. Their on-screen relationship mirrored their off-screen dynamic, with Dunham's character, Hannah Horvath, and Driver's character, Adam Sackler, involved in an on-off relationship throughout the series from 2012 to 2017.

The memoir also touches upon explosive claims regarding Driver's on-set behavior, including allegations of him being spectacularly rude, throwing a chair near her, punching a hole in a wall, and screaming in her face. Dunham admits that in her 20s, she lacked the assertiveness to tell him he couldn't speak to her that way, attributing it partly to her belief that such behavior was characteristic of male geniuses, a contrast to her own upbringing. She also recalls Driver's parting words during their final scene together: I hope you know I'll always love you. Dunham reflects on the possibility of future collaborations but states she never heard from him again.

Furthermore, the memoir describes an unscripted, intimate, confusing, and primal moment during the filming of a sex scene in the first season of Girls, where Driver's actions during blocking were intense and overwhelming





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