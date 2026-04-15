Lena Dunham Expresses Regret Over 2016 Hillary Clinton Campaign, Favors Bernie Sanders in Hindsight

In her new memoir, Famesick, actress Lena Dunham reveals a shift in her political perspective, admitting she regrets her vigorous campaigning for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and now wishes she had supported Bernie Sanders. Dunham reflects on her past activism and discusses her evolving views on political figures and issues. She also touches upon her previous promise to move to Canada if Donald Trump won the election and her subsequent decision to stay and engage in political action. Her memoir also delves into her ongoing support for Democratic candidates, including her endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 and her current support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election cycle. Dunham's candid reflections offer a glimpse into her personal journey of political engagement and evolving beliefs.

Actress Lena Dunham has publicly voiced regret over her significant involvement in campaigning for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 United States presidential election. In her recently released memoir, titled Famesick, Dunham, now 39, candidly admits that she wishes she had thrown her support behind progressive candidate Bernie Sanders instead of the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton .

Dunham recalls her intense campaigning efforts for Clinton, which took her to numerous American states shortly after the conclusion of her television series Girls. She writes with a tone of wistful reflection, stating that she now wishes she had simply displayed a Bernie sign in her window. Further elaborating on her experience, Dunham shared in another chapter that her extensive dedication to campaigning for the former First Lady yielded little personal reward, humorously noting that all she received was a less-than-ideal T-shirt. During the 2016 election cycle, Dunham was an exceptionally vocal proponent of Hillary Clinton's candidacy, a campaign that ultimately led to Donald Trump's victory. She was frequently seen wearing Clinton-themed apparel and once wore a memorable T-shirt prominently featuring Clinton's image. In the week leading up to the 2016 election, Dunham collaborated with Funny or Die to produce a pro-Clinton rap song titled Sensual Pantsuit Anthem, which featured singer Cynthia Erivo. Writing for Time magazine in April 2016, Dunham expressed strong admiration for Clinton, predicting she would excel in the role of president. In the same article, Dunham also made critical remarks about Senator Sanders, suggesting he was not sufficiently committed to advocating for women's rights. She stated that Hillary Clinton consistently delivered for women and girls across all demographics, a commitment she felt was lacking in Senator Sanders's platform. Many will remember Dunham's public declaration that she would emigrate to Canada if Donald Trump won the 2016 election, a promise she made several months before the election results were known. She assured CBS News of her genuine intention to relocate, even mentioning a specific place she knew in Vancouver where she could continue her work. However, two weeks after Trump's victory, Dunham retracted her statement, announcing her decision to remain in the United States. She posted on social media that she was capable of enduring staying in her country to fight for what she believed was right, using her advantages to contribute positively. She acknowledged that while joking about moving to Canada was easy, it was more challenging to confront and embrace the people who spread negativity, and to dedicate oneself to addressing the injustices present. She expressed a willingness to live fully and painfully aware of the surrounding injustices, cherishing and fearing her country simultaneously. Dunham has consistently aligned herself with the Democratic party in subsequent elections, notably endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. She cited healthcare as a fundamental right as a key reason for her support, despite Biden not advocating for Medicare for All. At the time, she wrote about her support for the Biden-Harris ticket, listing her desire for a world where healthcare is a right, women have bodily autonomy, systemic racism is addressed within law enforcement, transgender individuals have equal access, and global warming is not dismissed. More recently, Dunham generated controversy after expressing a desire on X, formerly Twitter, to become Hunter Biden's wife. Her post, which she later deleted after followers pointed out that Hunter Biden was married, stated her eagerness to spend holidays at the White House as his wife. Although she relocated to London in 2021, Dunham continued to support Democratic candidates, endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 election cycle, which again saw Donald Trump emerge victorious. In a 2024 interview with Vogue, Dunham clarified that her support for Kamala Harris was not solely based on gender but on the belief that someone with a deeper understanding of injustices would possess the empathy and resolve necessary to enact positive change. She is currently engaged in promotional activities for her memoir, Famesick





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