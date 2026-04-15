Lena Dunham Regrets 2016 Clinton Campaign, Wishes She Backed Sanders

In her new memoir Famesick, Lena Dunham reflects on her political activism, admitting she regrets campaigning for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and now wishes she had supported Bernie Sanders instead. The actress, once a vocal Clinton advocate, discusses her past political endorsements and her evolving views on political engagement.

Lena Dunham , the acclaimed writer and actress, has publicly expressed a significant shift in her political reflections, admitting she regrets her vocal support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. In her recently released memoir, Famesick, Dunham, now 39, divulges that she wishes she had instead championed the more progressive ideals of Bernie Sanders over what she perceives as Clinton's neoliberal platform.

She vividly recalls her intense campaigning efforts following the conclusion of her hit show Girls, traveling across numerous American states in fervent support of Clinton. However, in hindsight, she states, 'I wish I'd just posted a BERNIE sign in my window instead.' The memoir further elaborates on her dissatisfaction with her extensive involvement in Clinton's campaign, humorously noting that her primary takeaway was a commemorative T-shirt. Dunham was an undeniably prominent voice for Clinton in 2016, frequently seen adorned in campaign merchandise, including a notable T-shirt featuring Clinton's likeness. Her dedication extended to a collaboration with Funny or Die, resulting in a pro-Clinton rap song titled Sensual Pantsuit Anthem, featuring Cynthia Erivo, released just a week before the election. In an April 2016 piece for Time magazine, Dunham enthusiastically endorsed Clinton, predicting she would excel in the presidential role. Interestingly, she also took aim at Senator Sanders in the same article, questioning his commitment to women's issues and asserting that Clinton was far more effective in advocating for women across all demographics, a quality she felt was lacking in Sanders's approach. Many will also remember Dunham's widely publicized pledge to relocate to Canada if Donald Trump won the election, a promise she made on CBS News months prior to the outcome. She declared at the time, 'I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will,' even mentioning a specific preference for a location in Vancouver where she could continue her work. However, two weeks after Trump's victory, Dunham retracted her statement, announcing her decision to remain in the United States. She stated on social media, 'I can survive staying in this country, MY country, to fight and live and use my embarrassment of blessings to do what’s right.' She added that while joking about leaving the country was easy, facing the realities of division and working towards positive change was more challenging. She expressed a willingness to embrace the difficulty of living with full awareness of surrounding injustices, cherishing and fearing her country simultaneously. Despite her past criticisms of Sanders and her strong advocacy for Clinton, Dunham has remained a consistent supporter of the Democratic party in subsequent elections. She publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020, citing healthcare as a fundamental right as a key motivator, even though Biden's platform did not fully align with Medicare for All. Her statement at the time read, 'It will surprise exactly nobody to learn that I support #bidenharris. Because I want a world where healthcare is a right not a privilege, women have bodily autonomy, systemic racism doesn't run rampant throughout our police forces, our trans siblings can walk into any bathroom, global warming isn't treated as a myth.... the list goes on.' More recently, Dunham generated controversy by humorously expressing a desire to be Hunter Biden's wife in a post on X, which was met with corrections from followers regarding his marital status. Although she relocated to London in 2021, Dunham continued her political engagement by supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 election cycle. In a 2024 interview with Vogue, she clarified her support for Harris, stating it was not solely based on gender but on the potential for someone with a deeper understanding of injustices to bring about meaningful change through empathy and balanced decision-making. Dunham is presently engaged in promotional activities for her memoir, Famesick





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