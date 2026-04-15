Lena Dunham Regrets 2016 Hillary Clinton Endorsement, Wishes She'd Supported Bernie Sanders

In her new memoir, Famesick, Lena Dunham reflects on her past political activism, admitting she now regrets campaigning for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and wishes she had backed Bernie Sanders instead. Dunham also discusses her previous pledge to leave the U.S. if Donald Trump won and her evolving political stances.

Actress Lena Dunham has revealed a shift in her political reflections, expressing regret over her enthusiastic campaigning for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In her recently released memoir, Famesick, Dunham, now 39, candidly admits that she wishes she had instead championed the progressive candidate Bernie Sanders . She recounts her intensive involvement in the 2016 campaign, stating she 'hit the ground running just a day or so after Girls wrapped, campaigning for Hillary Clinton in more American states than I'd ever been to in my life.' However, this experience left her feeling unfulfilled, leading to the wistful admission, 'And I know now, I wish I'd just posted a'BERNIE' sign in my window instead.' Dunham further elaborated on this sentiment within her memoir, noting that her significant dedication to supporting the former First Lady yielded little personal reward, encapsulated by the phrase, 'I had campaigned for Hillary Clinton , and literally all I got was this lousy T-shirt.'

During the 2016 election cycle, Dunham was a prominent and vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton. She was frequently seen sporting Clinton-themed apparel, including a memorable T-shirt featuring Clinton's image. In the week preceding the election, she collaborated with Funny or Die to produce a pro-Clinton rap song titled Sensual Pantsuit Anthem, featuring Cynthia Erivo. Her support was so strong that in an April 2016 piece for Time magazine, Dunham effusively praised Clinton's potential performance, declaring, 'I think she’d do a fantastic job, better than anyone else.' In that same article, she expressed skepticism towards Senator Sanders, questioning his commitment to women's issues and stating, 'In a million ways, for women and girls in every walk of life, Hillary does the damn thing. I just don’t see that from Senator Sanders.' Many will also recall Dunham's public declaration that she would relocate to Canada if Donald Trump won the election, a promise she made on CBS News months before the outcome. 'I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will,' she asserted. Despite this strong statement, two weeks after Trump's victory, Dunham reversed her stance, announcing on social media her decision to remain in the United States. She stated, 'I can survive staying in this country, MY country, to fight and live and use my embarrassment of blessings to do what’s right.' She acknowledged the ease of joking about leaving, contrasting it with the greater difficulty of confronting hate, recognizing societal needs, and embracing her country with all its complexities.

Dunham has consistently aligned herself with the Democratic Party in subsequent elections, publicly endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. Her support for the Biden-Harris ticket was driven by a desire for a world where healthcare is a fundamental right, although she acknowledged Biden's stance against Medicare for All. She articulated her support on social media, stating, 'It will surprise exactly nobody to learn that I support #bidenharris. Because I want a world where healthcare is a right not a privilege, women have bodily autonomy, systemic racism doesn't run rampant throughout our police forces, our trans siblings can walk into any bathroom, global warming isn't treated as a myth.... the list goes on.' More recently, Dunham relocated to London in 2021. Despite her geographical move, she voiced her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 election cycle, which again saw Trump emerge victorious. In a 2024 interview with Vogue, she explained her perspective on supporting Harris, stating, 'I’m not voting for Kamala Harris because of her gender. But it is a buoy of hope—that someone with a more intimate understanding of these injustices will have the empathy and equilibrium to make moves to correct them.' Dunham is currently engaged in promotional activities for her new memoir, Famesick. Earlier, she generated controversy with an X (formerly Twitter) post where she humorously expressed a desire to be married to Hunter Biden, a sentiment that was met with reminders that he is already married





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