Lena Dunham Reveals Infidelity in Memoir, Detailing Affair with Ex During Jack Antonoff Relationship

Actress Lena Dunham's new memoir, Famesick, discloses her affair with a former partner during her relationship with Jack Antonoff, addressing infidelity rumors and reflecting on the complexities of love and loss.

Lena Dunham has revealed in her new memoir, Famesick, that she was unfaithful to Jack Antonoff during their five-year relationship. The actress, now 39, details the affair, which occurred around the time of her hysterectomy surgery in November 2017, leading to a temporary pause in her relationship with Antonoff as she went on tour. Dunham recounts reconnecting with a childhood friend and ex-boyfriend named Nick during this period. The two had maintained intermittent email contact over the years. She describes a shift in her perspective, feeling as though the events of the past weeks had altered the rules, leading her to feel it was every woman for herself. This change led to a date and a subsequent encounter at Nick's apartment. Dunham recounts telling Nick that she needed him sexually, asking him to do all the work because of what she had been through. The two continued their affair for two weeks while Antonoff was on tour, and even got 'engaged' after her split from the musician, though they ultimately ended their relationship after Dunham's rehab stint in 2018. She details the complexities of navigating this situation, further elaborating on the dynamics of her relationship with Antonoff and her own actions.

Dunham also addresses rumors of infidelity on Antonoff's part, admitting that she received emails from Nick during their relationship, but that Antonoff avoided real responses. Dunham wrote that even though she was in a relationship she never stopped flirting. Dunham shared she was not pleased that her partner at the time was spending an extended period of time in the studio with someone whom she called a 'teen pop star.' She even wrote that this singer was 'weeping into Jack's lap' when she came home one day. For years rumors had been swirling that Antonoff was involved romantically with frequent collaborator Lorde, now 29, but they have both denied those comments for years. Fans have created a PowerPoint to make their case. The document - which insisted that Lorde's album Melodrama (produced by Antonoff and recorded largely in the apartment-dash-studio he shared with Dunham) offered an insight into the alleged 'affair' - went viral. In a series of rambles, it posited that Lorde and Antonoff got together in April 2016; just months before Jack and Dunham's split in December 2017, after five years of dating. The slides also included a 'timeline', stating that Lorde and Antonoff met sometime around 2014 to 2015, whereas Antonoff and Dunham are understood to have started their relationship around 2012.

Dunham's memoir, Famesick, details the breakdown of her relationship with Jack Antonoff, exploring the infidelity that marked the end of their five-year relationship. The book delves into the emotional turmoil and personal decisions that led to the affair, including her post-surgery period and the rekindling of a relationship with a former partner. The account challenges previous assumptions about the relationship, and includes her reaction to the rumors of Antonoff's infidelity, including his alleged connection with singer Lorde. Dunham acknowledges the rumors, and discusses how she dealt with the speculation surrounding Antonoff's collaborations with other artists and the public perception of their relationship. The memoir provides a candid reflection on her actions, revealing the complexities of love, loss, and the choices one makes within the confines of a relationship, as well as the lasting impact of those choices





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